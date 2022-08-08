Wicklow SFC: St Patrick's pushed all the way by a battling An Tochar 

ST Patrick's, one of the favourites in Wicklow’s senior football championship, were taken to extra time by a gallant An Tochar before winning their first game by 2-18 to 1-16 at the weekend.

The Roundwood men, who had a one-point win over Avondale in the first round last week, exploded from the blocks for a second week running, showing their intent as they raced into a 0-6 to nil lead in the first quarter.

Wicklow town side, who had a bye to the second round as one of last year’s semi-finalists, responded somewhat in the second quarter to draw level at half time 1-4 to 0-7, the goal supplied by Ciaran McGettigan The Saints edged four points clear in the third quarter, they had a second goal from Dean Healy and five points from Tommy Kelly. But in a very competitive game, An Tochar hit back, John Paul Nolan bagged 1-2, two frees, to tie the game at full-time 1-13 to 2-10.

One imagines St. Patrick’s had a strong talking to themselves. They added eight points to their total in extra time to just 3 points in reply to fashion a five points win at the final whistle.

Senior football champions Blessington began the defence of their title with a clear cut 3-11 to 0-9 victory over Arklow Geraldines/Ballymoney, the seasiders, yet to get their hands on the blue ribband of Wicklow football.

Both teams lined out without some key players and Blessington led 0-4 to 0-1 after 20 minutes, having wasted many chances, and were still three ahead at the break 0-7 to 0-4.

Blessington wrapped up the victory in the second half with three killer goals by Paul McLoughlin,James Dooley and Oisin Brennan sealing the deal.

Rathnew, the most successful senior football team in Wicklow with 34 titles, are going through hard times at the moment.

But it is now five years since they were champions, an uncharacteristically large barren spell for them. And it looks as if it could extend even further if their 2-9 to 0-8 defeat to Bray Emmets is an indicator.

A return of 2 points from the opening half is most untypical for Rathnew, the game already out of reach as a Bray Emmets team, energised by eight dual players, raced to an overwhelming 2-7 to 0-2 lead at the break.

Rathnew did show improvement in the second half, out-scoring their opponents 0-6 to 0-2, but the margin always looked too great as Bray Emmets powered to victory on the back of those first half goals by Eoin McCormack and Gavin Rochford.

Kevin O'Brien, arguably the greatest footballer Wicklow ever produced, has taken charge of his local team this year as manager of Baltinglass senior team.

In his illustrious career Kevin was a top scorer for club and county and he has now a great start as manager as he steered Baltinglass to a 5-16 to 0-6 victory over west Wicklow neighbours in their opening championship encounter.

At the moment Rathnew lead them in the title stales 34 to 23 and perhaps like when he was a player he will set about narrowing that gap once again.