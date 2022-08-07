Kinnitty hold champions St Rynagh’s

Offaly SHC

The penultimate round of group games in the Offaly senior hurling championship saw five teams book their places in the knockout stages. With the winner of each group going straight to the semi-finals and the second and third placed in each group advancing to a quarter-final, the last remaining place will be decided in two weeks' time when Birr take on Kinnitty in Group 1.

Kinnitty surprised many people on Sunday afternoon as they clinched a draw with reigning champions St Rynagh’s, with former Offaly goalkeeper James Dempsey nailing a last gasp free to earn the draw. While Birr enjoyed a big win, 0-22 to 0-12, over a Clodiagh Gaels side who will now enter the relegation playoff.

Kinnitty sit on three points after their 4-15 to 2-21 draw with St Rynagh’s. St Rynagh’s and Kilcormac/Killoughey will clash in the final round in Group 1 with the winner of that assuring themselves of top spot and a direct route to the semi-final.

In Group 2, things are more cut. Belmont, Shinrone and Ballinamere are all safely through and the final round game between Belmont and Shinrone will decide who takes top spot. Belmont edged out Ballinamere 1-21 to 2-15 on Friday night with county man David Nally to the fore, while the other game in Group 2 saw Shinrone get the better of local rivals Coolderry – 1-16 to 1-15 - after it looked for long periods that Coolderry would take the points.

That result knocked the Coolderry men out of the championship and they will now take on Seir Kieran in their final group game with the loser of that game set for a relegation playoff against Clodiagh Gaels.