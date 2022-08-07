Clare SFC: Éire Óg begin title defence with St Breckan’s victory

Champions Éire Óg dug deep to make a winning start to their title defence when coming from three adrift at half-time to edge out Division 1 league champions St Breckan’s by the minimum on the opening weekend of the Clare SFC.

This Saturday afternoon clash of champions was one of four games played at Clare’s Cusack Park headquarters as this year’s race for the Jack Daly Cup threw up a number of close encounters and one big surprise when last year’s intermediate champions Corofin edged 2018 and ’19 senior kingpins St Joseph’s Miltown.

Countymen were to the fore in many of the games, with Éire Óg’s Gavin Cooney (6) and Mark McInerney (5) hitting all but two of the Townies' points as they came from 0-8 to 0-5 adrift at half-time to squeeze home to a 0-13 to 0-12 victory over St Breckan’s.

The North Clare side were full value for their interval lead as Pádraig Kelly and Jamie Stack, who hit 0-8 over the hour, led the way up front, but a powerful third quarter by the champions when captain Cooney and McInerney led the way teed them up for a deserved win.

In the second game at Cusack Park, a brilliant display of score-taking from county hurler Robyn Mounsey secured a famous victory for Corofin over St Joseph’s Miltown. His five-point haul helped the men from the Burren into a 0-9 to 0-7 interval lead, while deep in injury time he landed his crucial sixth and winning point.

After trailing by 0-14 to 0-10 with 15 minutes remaining, a powerful Miltown surge led by the brilliant Cormac Murray, who hit 0-8 and a goal from Brian Curtin looked to have won the day as they edged ahead in injury time only for a resurgent Corofin to come again through Mounsey and Gearóid Cahill to secure a notable 0-18 to 1-14 success.

When Cratloe led St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield by 2-5 to 0-1 after 20 minutes of their clash in Shannon it looked as if they'd canter home to victory. Goals by Conal O’Hanlon and Podge Collins got Colm Collins' side off to a flier, but a run of scores from Jack and Tom Hannan, as well as Dara Nagle brought it back to 2-6 to 0-5 at the break.

St Josephs’ resurgence continued on the turnover, but Cratloe managed to hold on for a 2-10 to 0-14 win despite not registering a score in the last 15 minutes.

Goals in each half by Shane Griffin proved the difference for Lissycasey as they eased to a 2-12 to 0-11 local derby win over Kilmihil in Cusack Park on Sunday. His first on five minutes ensured Lissycasey were armed with a 1-5 to 0-6 interval lead, while Conor Finnucane (5) and Aaron Griffin (4) were also prominent on the scoresheet before Griffin’s second green flag on 59 minutes finally killed off a Kilmihil side that was too reliant on the free-taking prowess of Ciarán Downes for scores.

The battle of old rivals Kilmurry Ibrickane and Doonbeg in Miltown went the way of the former as the 2020 champions and last year’s defeated finalists did enough for a 0-13 to 1-7 win. The three-point margin was between the sides at half-time as points late in the half by Daniel Walsh and Dermot Coughlan eased Kilmurry 0-8 to 0-5 clear.

The gap grew to five in the second half before a spirited Doonbeg comeback was ignited by a brilliant 56th-minute goal from Jason Linnane that brought the gap back to just one point — the momentum was with the Magpies, but the big-game experience of the ‘Bricks held firm as Daryn Callinan and Michael O’Dwyer had the final say with points to give them a three-point victory, with countyman Dermot Coughlan catching the eye with 0-5 on his return to championship action after a long injury lay-off.

The final game of the six-match programme saw Clondegad get off the mark with a 2-8 to 1-9 win over Ennistymon in Cusack Park. Two goals from Paudge McMahon either side of David Fitzgerald’s fisted goal helped Clondegad into a 2-5 to 1-5 interval lead and with Gary Brennan to the fore with 0-4 over the hour they held on in the second half despite Brendan Rouine (4) and Donncha Fahey (3) carrying the fight for the North Clare side.