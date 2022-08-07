High drama as late Fermoy goals sink Newcestown

An impressive 1-10 from Edmund Kenneally seemed to have inspired Newcestown to victory
Sun, 07 Aug, 2022 - 16:10
Andrew Horgan, Ballincollig

Cork Senior A HC: Fermoy 3-12 Newcestown 1-16 

A remarkable late comeback saw Fermoy make it two wins out of two in the Cork Senior A Hurling Championship as they defeated Newcestown 3-12 to 1-16 at Ballincollig on Sunday afternoon.

An impressive performance from Edmund Kenneally - he claimed 1-10 of his side’s total - seemed to have inspired Newcestown to back-to-back victories but late goals from Shane Aherne and Gary O’Callaghan helped Fermoy snatch the win.

Injuries meant Fermoy were forced to make a number of changes to the side they had initially selected to start the match but they still began brightly with the clinical Liam Coleman edging them in front in the fourth minute.

The teams were level at 0-3 apiece at the beginning of the second quarter but Fermoy may have felt disappointed that they weren’t ahead as they hit all their first half wides (four) in that time.

And they were duly punished as Newcestown, inspired by their full forward Kenneally, would score 1-7 without reply to take complete control.

Centre back Eoghan Collins and Cork senior hurler Luke Meade grabbed a point each from distance but it was Kenneally that really did the damage.

The number 14 added three further frees to his own tally as well as two points from play but it was his goal that brought the biggest cheer from the decent crowd in attendance.

Kenneally shrugged off the challenge of his marker to produce a brilliant catch before turning quickly and drilling the ball into the top right corner.

Fermoy, to their credit, responded well and another Coleman free followed by a thunderous low finish from Tomás Clancy kept them in contention at the break, 1-10 to 1-6.

Similar to the first quarter, the two clubs claimed 0-3 apiece in the third so four points still separated them until Kenneally produced another moment of magic by dropping over a free from his own 65-yard line, 1-14 to 1-9.

They swapped a point each to maintain Newcestown’s five-point advantage with five minutes remaining.

But somehow Fermoy dug deep and a run of eight points without reply - including well-taken goals from substitute Shane Aherne and Gary O’Callaghan after long balls into the area dropped kindly to them - proved to be enough.

Scorers for Fermoy: L Coleman 0-8 (0-6 frees), S Aherne, T Clancy, and G O’Callaghan 1-0 each, J Carr 0-2 (0-1 free), D Daly, and D Lardner 0-1 each.

Newcestown: E Kenneally 1-10 (0-6 frees), L Meade 0-2, J Meade 0-1 (0-1 free), E Collins, C O’Neill and P Collins 0-1 each.

FERMOY: J Condon; P Murphy, J Scannell, E Clancy; A Creed, D O’Carroll, B O’Sullivan; M Brennan, D Daly; T Clancy, D Lardner, G O’Callaghan; J Carr, J Molloy, L Coleman.

Subs: A Aherne for B Twomey (ht), J O’Sullivan for B O’Sullivan (ht).

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney, C Twomey, S O’Sullivan; J Kelleher, E Collins, F Keane; T Twomey, P Collins; C Dineen, J Meade, R O’Sullivan; C O’Neill, E Kenneally, D Buckley.

Subs: N Kelly for R O’Sullivan (45), M Courtney for D Buckley (57), S Aherne for J Carr (53).

Referee: Brian Murphy (Carrigtwohill).

