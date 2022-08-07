Kelleher the star as Carrigaline get campaign back on track

Cork Premier IHC: Carrigaline 1-21 Éire Óg 0-18

A stunning 1-6 contribution from Brian Kelleher helped Carrigaline defeat Eire Og in a crucial Co Op Superstores Premier Intermediate championship clash at Ballinhassig.

The Carrigdhoun side knew defeat would be the end of their championship campaign but a bold second-half showing saw off a poor Éire Óg challenge.

Manager Sean O’Shea knows the qualification job is far from done. “I have great belief in our side but we have it all to do in a fortnight against Watergrasshill to ensure our qualification.”

The opening exchanges were fast and furious, but a Chris Vaughan long-range point was followed by consecutive points from Ronan Kelleher and Eanna Desmond.

A Joe Cooper point got Éire Óg up and running but when the Carrigaline full forward Patrick Mellet struck over an opportunist point it increased their lead to five points.

Kevin Hallissey has given great service to the Ovens club and his striking kept them within striking distance.

Colm O’Callaghan was also posing the Carrigaline defence problems and his monstrous strike with a minute remaining brought the teams to parity.

Carrigaline did have the final say and consecutive points from man of the match Brian Kelleher saw them go in at the break commanding a 0-13 to 0-11 lead.

Carrigaline got the perfect start in the opening minute when Brian Kelleher was fouled inside the square and he billowed the back of the net from the resultant penalty.

Éire Óg needed inspiration and they almost got it in the 38th minute when Joe Cooper made a darting run towards goal but his final shot was parried to safety for a 65.

The intensity was drained out of Éire Óg as Desmond and Kelleher were given far too much space that allowed them to hit the target with relative ease.

Éire Óg have lost a number of key players and they looked deflated coming down the stretch.

It is still all to play for in this group as a Watergrasshill win against Carrigaline will see them qualify.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher (1-7, pen. 0-2 frees); E Desmond (0-9); C Vaughan (0-2); P Mellet, N O’Keeffe, R O’Shea (0-1 each).

Scorers for Éire Óg: K Hallissey (0-9, 5 frees, 65); C O’Callaghan (0-5); J Cooper, J Sheehan, B Hurley, R O’Toole (0-1 each).

CARRIGALINE: R Foster; D King, S Williamson, K Kavanagh; C Vaughan, R McCarthy, N O’Keeffe; R Kelleher, D McCarthy; E Desmond, F O’Connell, R O’Shea; N Coleman, P Mellet, B Kelleher.

Subs: C Barry for C Vaughan (47, D McBarron for F O’Connell (56), F O’Connell for R Kelleher (inj 61).

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; D Kirwan, J Kelleher, J Mullins; D McCarthy, D Dineen, D Coakley; R O’Toole, J Kelleher; D Foley, L Considine, J Sheehan; C O’Callaghan. K Hallissey, J Cooper.

Subs: B Hurley for D Foley (14).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada).