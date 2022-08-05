Limerick SHC: Pat Ryan bags 1-5 as Doon beat Adare

Doon 1-20 Adare 1-14

Doon got their Limerick SHC campaign up and running with a 1-20 to 1-14 win over Adare in Childers Road.

Pat Ryan starred for the east Limerick side with a virtuoso display that yielded 1-5 from play, while Richie English and Darragh O’Donovan chipped in with two each for the victors.

Adare were heavily reliant on Willie Griffin from placed balls and only managed 1-1 from play throughout the contest.

Doon were lethargic in the early stages and Adare took full control to lead 1-3 to no score. John Fitzgibbon landed the goal after three minutes but then had to come off immediately after finding the net.

Scores from Dean Coleman, Ryan (2) and Kevin Maher brought Doon back within reach and they then took the upper hand with Gareth Thomas, Ryan and two from Barry Murphy seeing them into a 0-8 to 1-4 advantage after 23 minutes.

The killer blow was then struck when a poor clearance was seized upon by Patrick Cummins and when he found Ryan, there was only one result as he buried into the roof of the net.

Doon led 1-10 to 1-6 at the break with Griffin hitting 0-5 for Adare. The game followed a similar pattern in the second half with Doon stretching that advantage to six by the full time whistle.

Scorers for Doon: P Ryan 1-5, B Murphy 0-4 (2f), G Thomas 0-3, D Coleman, K Maher, D O’Donovan (1 s/l) and R English 0-2 each.

Scorers for Adare: W Griffin 0-13 (13f), J Fitzgibbon 1-0, D O’Mahony 0-1.

Doon: T Lynch; C Thomas, M O’Brien, T Hayes; J Cummins, R English, J Ryan; D O’Donovan, C Ryan; P Cummins, B Murphy, K Maher, G Thomas, P Ryan, D Coleman.

Subs: J Hayes for G Thomas (57 mins).

Adare: PJ Hall; M Connolly, J Fitzgerald, J Hannon; J McSweeney, D Hannon, W McNamara; J Sweeney, J Gahan; D O’Mahony, J Fitzgibbon, S Heffernan; C McCarthy, W Griffin, B Flynn.

Subs: S Hickey for Fitzgibbon (4 mins, inj), C Sparling for Gahan (h-t), F Costello for McSweeney (49 mins).

Referee: Mike Sexton (Bruree).