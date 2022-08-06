Doing the (super) splits: How Waterford and Wexford opted to divide and conquer

There are split seasons and then there are the super splits in the sunny south-east: Waterford and Wexford, two counties who went one step further than the split season and divided their club championship calendars.

In such strong dual counties, it was felt the season required further distilling, so when the opportunity came Wexford’s way in 2020 on foot of the first lockdown to trial uninterrupted hurling competitions followed by football they grabbed it. Waterford followed suit and three years later the same schedules remain. Wexford will conclude their hurling championship tomorrow week. That same day, Waterford’s round stages will be finished.

Both counties report the changes continue to be overwhelmingly supported by players and dual clubs have thrived as a result of not having to juggle the two codes. “The players just love being able to concentrate on hurling up to seven weeks and then turning their attention to football,” says Wexford chairman Micheál Martin.

“What we have seen is the traditional football clubs and dual clubs in Wexford are thriving. Gusserane have come up from intermediate. Junior and intermediate hurling clubs are pushing up because their players are getting a sustained period to focus on the skills of hurling. Conversely, our traditional hurling counties are struggling a bit. The dual clubs have a big advantage now in that they’re able to focus on the one code. All four semi-finalists this weekend (St Martin’s, Naomh Eanna, Rapparees, Ferns St Aidan’s) are all strong dual clubs.”

Martin’s equivalent in Waterford Seán Michael O’Regan reports positive feedback also.

“Since our competitions control committee came back with proposal at the start of the year, the feeling has been almost unanimous that hurling should start first and we run straight through with it.

“We have seven weeks of hurling straight through to the final then the football championship and straight through with that. We have a lot of dual players and clubs. We’re only after one round in hurling but everything went well. If you look, all along players wanted certainty and the planning that goes into it now they are happy to know that the dates aren’t going to change. We’re not getting any negative feedback at the moment.”

The Wexford senior hurling championship usually attracts good attendances but Martin did notice a decrease last weekend. “Our quarter-finals over the Bank Holiday weekend, we did notice a drop compared to 2019 but in a general context the attendances have been strong. The streaming is going very well and was up last weekend so that might suggest people were away on holidays and logging in to watch the games.”

The executive in Wexford had proposed the four groups of three be retained from last season but clubs chose to revert to the two groups of six, which has prompted logistical challenges. “It has been very intense for all involved,” admits Martin.” The first three rounds were played off in 11 days.” Based on time constraints which Waterford raised at Congress earlier this year, it’s Martin’s belief that something will have to give. “One of the things we will be putting on the table to clubs is if the provincials don’t go back, we will have to consider factoring out the provincials.

“If anything were to happen and we lost a round because of bereavements or pitches or whatever we don’t have the flexibility to make changes. Our county football final is the weekend before the start of the provincial championship.

“I personally think the provincial championship is too early and I actually feel the new date for the All-Ireland club finals in January can be pushed back. We now have a new bank holiday in February and having taken them away from St Patrick’s Day there is an opportunity to put on the finals on another bank holiday and make it a traditional date.

“It would overlap with the Allianz League but it might give the inter-county calendar a little flexibility too, a couple of weeks. Counties like ourselves, Cork, Tipperary and so on where there is a strong dual element, every week is precious.”

At the same time, Martin notes that the gap between the senior county hurling final and the provincial championship is large – next Sunday’s winners won’t play again until November 12 or 13 when they face the Carlow winners, a full 13 weeks.

The break was a difficulty for Rapparees in Leinster last year but not Ballygunner who belied their eight-week gap between convincing county final and Munster quarter-final victories. This year’s Waterford SHC champions could be waiting 11.

“Maybe Ballygunner are the exception to the rule but we have dual clubs and have to respect that,” remarks Regan. “Compared to what we had before, football-hurling, football-hurling, football-hurling, the players definitely prefer this and while there might be a gap to the provincial championship it is only affecting a few teams although some of their players may be dual. There is no magic wand, you’re just trying to find the right solution."