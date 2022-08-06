Cork v Kilkenny: Little to separate old rivals

This is the 15th meeting of Cork and Kilkenny in a Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior final but the first since 2018, when Aoife Murray received the O’Duffy Cup on behalf of the Rebels
Cork v Kilkenny: Little to separate old rivals

FOCAL POINT: Miriam Walsh of Kilkenny. Pic: George Tewkesbury/Sportsfile

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 07:35
Daragh Ó Conchúir

This is the 15th meeting of Cork and Kilkenny in a Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior final but the first since 2018, when Aoife Murray received the O’Duffy Cup on behalf of the Rebels.

The old rivals are deadlocked on seven triumphs apiece, so overall bragging rights are also at stake. Though Cork have 28 titles to Kilkenny's 14.

The blood and bandage reached the League final but fell short to Galway, who had also proven a tad too good in last year’s All-Ireland final. They cruised through the group stages until being stunned by Tipperary in the final tie, but that didn’t impact on their direct progression to the semi-final, where they survived a huge challenge from Waterford before prevailing by a flattering five points.

They will need to be a lot better than was the case for at least 40 minutes of that game if they are to beat Waterford, particularly in attack. Ashling Thompson had a major impact upon her introduction, while Libby Coppinger and Saoirse McCarthy also stood out and Amy O’Connor did the business from placed balls. Emma Murphy also made some big plays when brought on in the second half.

Kilkenny remain unbeaten all season in competitive games, only failing to reach the League final on score difference after Cork’s Chloe Sigerson pegged them back with a very late pointed free from distance to nab a draw. They then claimed provincial honours  and scored heavily through the championship group stages, before again, just losing out on score difference, this time for the direct semi-final route, thanks to Áine Keane’s stupendous equaliser for Galway in a game for the ages at Kenny Park. 

The rematch was set-up by a comfortable win over Dublin in the quarter-final and colossal workrate, allied with four big saves from Aoife Norris and Laura Murphy’s brilliant goal, gave the Noresiders a four-point win.

Miriam Walsh has been operating at her best as the attacking focal point, while Julianne Malone’s return after a three-year absence has added class and a regular scoring return. Katie Nolan is perpetual motion, while Claire Phelan’s reading of the play and the marking of Michelle Teehan and Grace Walsh have been vital.

Both teams are missing influential figures from last year’s semi-final, when Cork edged the verdict. Orla Cronin, Pamela Mackey and Laura Collins are significant losses for Cork but Kilkenny have lost Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Meighan Farrell, Kellyann Doyle and Aoife Doyle to retirement, travelling and injury.

But Kilkenny have the likes of Tiffany Fitzgerald, Steffi Fitzgerald and Michaela Kenneally that have capitalised on the increased opportunities, while for Cork, Méabh Murphy, Clíona Healy are Katie O’Mahony among those to have established themselves as regular first-team starters while former Down star, Sorcha McCartan has been a wonderful addition.

Don’t expect a lot to separate the sides at the final whistle.

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Castlelyons and Watergrasshill share the spoils in Cork PIHC
Inniscarra power past Bandon in Cork PIHC  Inniscarra power past Bandon in Cork PIHC 
Kildare v Westmeath - Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Valley Rovers get back on track with won over Youghal
<p>Dillon Quirke of Tipperary and Clonoulty Rossmore Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke has died having collapsed during a game

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices