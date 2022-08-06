Cork v Kilkenny: Little to separate old rivals

This is the 15th meeting of Cork and Kilkenny in a Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior final but the first since 2018, when Aoife Murray received the O’Duffy Cup on behalf of the Rebels.

The old rivals are deadlocked on seven triumphs apiece, so overall bragging rights are also at stake. Though Cork have 28 titles to Kilkenny's 14.

The blood and bandage reached the League final but fell short to Galway, who had also proven a tad too good in last year’s All-Ireland final. They cruised through the group stages until being stunned by Tipperary in the final tie, but that didn’t impact on their direct progression to the semi-final, where they survived a huge challenge from Waterford before prevailing by a flattering five points.

They will need to be a lot better than was the case for at least 40 minutes of that game if they are to beat Waterford, particularly in attack. Ashling Thompson had a major impact upon her introduction, while Libby Coppinger and Saoirse McCarthy also stood out and Amy O’Connor did the business from placed balls. Emma Murphy also made some big plays when brought on in the second half.

Kilkenny remain unbeaten all season in competitive games, only failing to reach the League final on score difference after Cork’s Chloe Sigerson pegged them back with a very late pointed free from distance to nab a draw. They then claimed provincial honours and scored heavily through the championship group stages, before again, just losing out on score difference, this time for the direct semi-final route, thanks to Áine Keane’s stupendous equaliser for Galway in a game for the ages at Kenny Park.

The rematch was set-up by a comfortable win over Dublin in the quarter-final and colossal workrate, allied with four big saves from Aoife Norris and Laura Murphy’s brilliant goal, gave the Noresiders a four-point win.

Miriam Walsh has been operating at her best as the attacking focal point, while Julianne Malone’s return after a three-year absence has added class and a regular scoring return. Katie Nolan is perpetual motion, while Claire Phelan’s reading of the play and the marking of Michelle Teehan and Grace Walsh have been vital.

Both teams are missing influential figures from last year’s semi-final, when Cork edged the verdict. Orla Cronin, Pamela Mackey and Laura Collins are significant losses for Cork but Kilkenny have lost Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Meighan Farrell, Kellyann Doyle and Aoife Doyle to retirement, travelling and injury.

But Kilkenny have the likes of Tiffany Fitzgerald, Steffi Fitzgerald and Michaela Kenneally that have capitalised on the increased opportunities, while for Cork, Méabh Murphy, Clíona Healy are Katie O’Mahony among those to have established themselves as regular first-team starters while former Down star, Sorcha McCartan has been a wonderful addition.

Don’t expect a lot to separate the sides at the final whistle.