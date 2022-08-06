Midleton and Glen Rovers re reignite their championship hopes

Last year’s county champions Midleton are already in ‘must win territory’
Midleton and Glen Rovers re reignite their championship hopes

OPENING LOSS: Pa White, Midleton, against Mark Howell, Douglas. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 07:20
John Coleman

TODAY 

Premier SHC Group A: Douglas v Kanturk, Mourne Abbey, 5pm 

This game will also act as a league semi-final as Douglas look to build on their win against Midleton. Eoin Cadogan hobbled out of that game, and he would be a loss to a half-back line that hit 0-6 against the Magpies. Kanturk never got going against Newtown, though in the the Walshes, Brownes and McLoughlins, they have the talent to trouble any team.

Verdict: Douglas 

Midleton v Newtownshandrum, Páirc Uí Rinn, 5pm 

Last year’s county champions are already in ‘must win territory’. They had no problem scoring against Douglas with Conor Lehane and Cormac Beausang on song. They did struggle around the middle, and this is where Newtown impressed in defeating Kanturk in the form of Tim O’Mahony and Conor Twomey, though the Avondhu side will hope Jamie Coughlan is recovered from last weekend’s knock.

Verdict: Midleton 

G roup C: Blackrock v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7pm 

Alan Connolly rescued victory from the jaws of defeat for the Rockies last weekend and last year his two goals were key in defeating the Barr’s. Doubts still hang over the participation of Conor and, in particular, Damien Cahalane for the Togher club. Both will be needed if they are to record their first victory over Blackrock since 2005.

Verdict: Blackrock 

Sarsfields v Charleville, Mallow, 7pm 

Charleville will take momentum from the way in which they reeled in the Barr’s last time out when Darragh Fitzgibbon and Jack Doyle starred. Sars will be keen to exorcise the demons from the Blackrock game where Aaron Myers was their best performer. This is a tricky one for the Riverstown outfit.

Verdict: Sarsfields 

SAHC Group 2: Blarney v Killeagh, Caherlag, 5pm 

Blarney felt the force of Fr O’Neill’s last weekend and will miss Shane Barrett, who saw red in that game. Eoghan Keniry hit 2-7 for Killeagh against Courcey Rovers but they came up short in the end. An intriguing contest awaits.

Verdict: Killeagh 

Group 3: Carrigtwohill v Ballymartle, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm 

Carrig will be looking to Seán Walsh to continue from where he left off last week when he hit 0-8 in their loss to a rampant Bride Rovers. Ballymartle will need a stronger scoring return from their forwards to get their season back on track.

Verdict: Carrigtwohill 

PIHC Group 1: Carrigaline v Éire Óg, Ballinhassig, 7pm 

Carrigaline had their chances against Castlelyons and have that bit more experience than Éire Óg who drew with Watergrasshill last weekend.

Verdict: Carrigaline 

Group 3: Ballinhassig v Ballincollig, Ballymaw, 2pm 

Ballinhassig have the momentum going into this game though Ballincollig have the talent to reverse last year’s defeat.

Verdict: Ballinhassig 

Kilworth v Castlemartyr, Ballynoe, 3pm 

Castlemartyr announced their arrival at this grade in style last weekend, with Mike Kelly standing out, while Kilworth will be ruing their first-half performance against Ballinhassig.

Verdict: Castlemartyr 

IAHC Group C: Mayfield v Kildorrery, Watergrasshill, 7pm 

Verdict: Kildorrery 

PJHC Group A: Milford v Barryroe, Coachford, 3pm 

Verdict: Milford 

Group B: Ballygarvan v Ballygiblin, Blarney, 2pm 

Verdict: Ballygiblin 

Group C: Glen Rovers v Russell Rovers, Lisgoold, 6pm 

Verdict: Russell Rovers 

TOMORROW 

Cork Premier SHC Group B: Glen Rovers v Bishopstown, Páirc Uí Rinn, 1pm 

Bishopstown have the momentum after last weekend’s defeat of Na Piarsaigh where newcomer Pearse Morris starred. The Blackpool side’s need is the greater, however, and in Patrick Horgan they have the man to get their season back on track.

Verdict: Glen Rovers 

Erin’s Own v Na Piarsaigh, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3pm 

The Erin’s Own old guard were immense again last week though they do have young talent, like Óran O’Regan, coming through too. Na Piarsaigh will have Christopher Joyce back, but Daire Connery is still a doubt.

Verdict: Erin’s Own 

SAHC Group 1: Newcestown v Fermoy, Ballincollig, 2pm 

A battle of two dual clubs who could do with the respite of early qualification for the knockout stages. Perhaps that bit more can be read into Newcestown’s win over Mallow rather than Fermoy’s victory over Cloyne.

Verdict: Newcestown 

Group 2: Fr O’Neill’s v Courcey Rovers, Ovens, 2pm 

Courceys, with Jerry O’Neill continuing to impress, earned some breathing space in beating Killeagh. They could need it against O’Neill’s for whom Declan Dalton has been imperious.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s 

Group 3: Bride Rovers v Ballyhea, Kildorrery, 2pm 

Bride were awesome in their dismissal of Carrigtwohill with Brian Roche and Adam Walsh outstanding. Pa O’Callaghan continues to shine but the Rathcormac side look to be the more balanced outfit.

Verdict: Bride Rovers 

IAHC Group A: Aghada v Blackrock, Cobh, 2pm 

Verdict: Aghada 

Lisgoold v Midleton, Carrigtwohill, 2pm 

Verdict: Lisgoold 

Group B: Aghabullogue v Douglas, Ballyanley, 2pm 

Verdict: Aghabullogue 

Cloughduv v Dungourney, Grenagh, 2pm 

Verdict: Cloughduv 

Group C: Sarsfields v Meelin, Mourne Abbey, 2pm 

Verdict: Sarsfields 

PJHC Group A: Kilbrittain v St Finbarr’s, Carrigaline, 2pm 

Verdict: Kilbrittain 

Group B: Arigideen Rangers v Dripsey, Brinny, 4pm 

Verdict: Arigideen Rangers 

Group C: Tracton v St Catherine’s, Blarney, 2pm 

Verdict: St Catherines

