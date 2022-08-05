Gillane backs best friend Byrnes for hurler of year prize

Limerick attacker Aaron Gillane reckons club and county colleague Diarmaid Byrnes is the outstanding candidate for the Hurler of the Year award.

Gillane himself was favourite to take the gong and to succeed another Patrickswell and Limerick player, Cian Lynch, ahead of last month's All-Ireland decider.

Gillane didn't disappoint with 0-7 against Kilkenny but it was wing-back Byrnes who jumped into pole position with another huge display in the narrow win.

He scored five points from defence and was later named Player of the Year by The Sunday Game's crew of analysts.

"I'm a bit biased but I'd have to go with Diarmaid," said Gillane. "Just from the very first day in the Championship below in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this year, I thought he was absolutely unbelievable.

"He brought his game to new heights this year and carried it on throughout the whole year.

"I'm best friends with Diarmaid since I was a young fella. We lived next door to each other when we were growing up. I couldn't talk highly enough of him and I really do hope that he does land that one. It would be well deserved."

Gillane said the most memorable moment from their three-in-a-row celebrations was celebrating the landmark achievement with Byrnes and Lynch.

"The one thing that sticks out most in my mind, it was the Monday evening that we came back to the Gaelic Grounds. We were all introduced up onto the stage. If a certain club had a certain amount of players involved you'd all be brought up together. I just remember the three of us; myself, Cian and Diarmaid, bringing the cup out onto the stage and the place just going mental. It's something you'll never, ever forget."

Gillane said it was tough to watch Lynch crumple in agony just a week out from the final. He picked up an ankle injury in a training game and missed the decider having only just returned from a lengthy hamstring lay-off.

"It was probably the best I've seen Cian playing in a couple of years, in that 15 or 20 minutes just before he got the injury," said Gillane. "He was absolutely flying it. I was like, 'Lovely, this fella is back'. Unfortunately, then he went down. But look, we got on with it, just got over the line."

The injury is expected to sideline Lynch for his club's championship campaign too.

"With Patrickswell being such a small place, we are definitely going to miss him," accepted Gillane. "Hopefully he'll be back sooner rather than later."

As for Gillane himself, he admitted he learned a valuable lesson about discipline in the 2021 Munster final when he was fortunate to escape a red card for an incident involving Tipperary's Cathal Barrett.

"I knew myself it wasn't acceptable, especially with what was on the line," said Gillane. "We were going for three Munsters in a row. I had to say, 'Cop on, don't be the person to make Limerick lose out on such an unbelievable achievement'."