Impressive Éire Óg overpower Glanmire to clinch league title

Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary led the way for the Ovens outfit.
CLUB SCENE: Cork's Eimear Scally was in inspiration form for Éire Óg. 

Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 21:34
Rory Noonan

Éire Óg 3-10 

Glanmire 0-5 

Éire Óg were crowned Cork ladies football Division 1 league champions after an impressive win over Glanmire at MTU.

The Ovens side were deserving winners with an overall impressive team display, topped off with outstanding showings from Eimear Scally and Emma Cleary.

Special mention must go to Sadhbh McGoldrick and Edel Sheehan from Éire Óg and Glanmire's Evie Twomey, Caoimhe Richmond, Clodagh O’Donovan and Lucy Green who lined out for their respective clubs having been involved with the Cork minor team who won the All-Ireland final 24 hours earlier.

This was a close game early on and with 20 minutes played the sides were level at 0-2 each, before Eimear Scally does what she does best and turned the game on its head.

Early points from Aoife Nic A Bhaird and Marie O’Leary had put Éire Óg in front, with Greene and the impressive Abbie O’Mahony levelling it.

Laura Cleary put the winners in front, before Scally took over. She picked up the ball in midfield, brushed aside the challenge of several Glanmire players to set up Laura Cleary for their opening goal.

From here to the finish they never looked back, with Nic A Bhaird raising another white flag to make it 1-4 to 0-2.

Emma Cleary started and finished the move for their second green flag with Nic A Bhaird pointing again as they stretched their lead.

With five minutes to half-time Scally got their third goal when she pounced on a mistake by the Glanmire defence and by half-time they were 3-6 to 0-2 in front.

Credit to Glanmire they never gave up, with O’Mahony trying to drive them forward from midfield.

Caoimhe O’Sullivan pulled a point back for them, before Shauna Cronin, Scally, Nic A Bhaird and Marie O’Leary all were on target for the winners.

O’Mahony and Greene got late scores for Glanmire but on the night they were no match for Éire Óg, who will be among the favourites for the upcoming senior championship.

Scorers for Éire Óg: Eimear Scally, L Cleary (1f) 1-1 each, A Nic A Bhaird 0-4, E Cleary 1-0, M O’Leary, A O’Connell, S Cronin, M O’Leary 0-1 each.

Glanmire: A O’Mahony, L Green (1f) 0-2 each, C O’Sullivan 0-1.

ÉIRE ÓG: L Crowley; A Hickey, R Sheehan, R Gamble; A O’Connell, S McGoldrick, E Sheehan; S Cronin, A Rodgers; E Cleary, Eimear Scally, A Nic A Bhaird; M O’Leary, Elaine Scally, L Cleary.

Subs: J O’Gorman for E Sheehan, C O’Brien for R Gamble (both 44), N O’Shea for M O’Leary (46), A Hickey for S McGoldrick, M O’Donovan for A Nic A Bhaird (both 54), G O’Shea for R Sheehan, A Cronin for Elaine Scally (both 56).

GLANMIRE: A Carey; T Elliot, G Cashman, K O’Connor ; A McCarthy, Ellen Twomey, C O’Sullivan ; A O’Mahony, C O’Donovan ; Evie Twomey, S O’Brien, R Crowley ; N McAllen, L Greene, S Murphy.

Subs: G Galvin for C O’Sullivan (38), C Brennan for K O’Connor, A McAllen for S Murphy (both 48), L Sheppard for Evie Twomey, A Fitzgerald for N McAllen (both 48), M Sheehan for L Greene, S Desmond for C O’Donovan (both 50).

Referee: Conor McCarthy, Rosscarbery.

