TJ Reid: Cody departure wasn't a major surprise given the rumours 

TJ Reid has admitted he sensed change was on the way when rumours started to come out about Brian Cody's position as manager just days after Kilkenny's All-Ireland final defeat.

Cody dropped the bombshell news of his departure as Cats boss less than a week after the team's loss to Limerick, bringing to an end his remarkable 24-season reign.

The 11-time All-Ireland winning boss first alerted the players to his departure in a WhatsApp message before the news was relayed to the public by county officials shortly after.

Veteran attacker Reid was jetting out on holidays to France that day and said it didn't come as a huge surprise to learn of Cody's exit.

"It was strange alright, usually you wouldn't hear anything (about Cody's position) but it was probably only the Tuesday or Wednesday after the All-Ireland when the news kind of broke, there was word of Brian stepping down," said Reid.

"So that was strange, unusual for myself. Obviously having been there so long, news like that never gets out after an All-Ireland, especially on the Tuesday or Wednesday so I was kind of expecting it then, but I didn't think it would be that soon. Obviously the news broke and people in Kilkenny were moaning about it!"

Cody's replacement could be announced as soon as this evening with a county board meeting scheduled and plenty of rumours about various contenders.

Former selector Martin Fogarty's name has been floated while ex-Kilkenny midfielder and selector Derek Lyng, in charge of this year's All-Ireland winning U-20 team, has been strongly linked too.

Reid's Ballyhale Shamrocks clubmate Henry Shefflin would be the fans favourite to take charge though has given no indication that he intends to quit his Galway role.

"I don't know, at the end of the day I'm a player and my job is getting myself right," said Reid, who indicated that he will continue to play for another season in 2023 under new management.

"There's loads of great names being mentioned and if they all could get involved somehow, it would be fantastic.

"I don't know, in Kilkenny with the county board they run a tight ship and stuff doesn't usually get out. I'm sure they'll be picking a manager in the next week or so because club championship is starting now. I'm sure they'd want the managers going around looking at junior, intermediate and senior games so I'm sure it'll be announced in the next week or so."

