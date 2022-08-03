Briody: 'Vast number of players are very happy with the split season'

The chairman of the disbanded Club Players Association has hit out at some pundits and inter-county managers with “vested interests” who have criticised the split season.

Micheál Briody has commended the GAA for hanging tough and defending the reshaped calendar in the wake of claims that the inter-county window has concluded too early.

“I have seen the commentary over the last few weeks and it’s coming from media sources who have a vested interest in the inter-county game being prolonged be it from a pundit on the various programmes or people involved in inter-county team management,” says Briody, whose group stood down after the split season was voted in last March.

“People are saying, ‘Oh well, we going to miss out on our games not being played in August and September’ but what’s not being said is in May and June this year we had very competitive games when you were saying, ‘I need to watch this match’ and ‘I need to watch that match’.

“In previous Mays and Junes, very few people had any interest in inter-county level games because a lot of them were dead rubber provincial games and nobody was making any great effort to watch them. July was very engaging in both hurling and football.

“I would say the vast number of players are very happy with the split season and have something left to give the clubs even those who went all the way to the All-Ireland finals.

"It has also reduced team expenses at county level and the people who maybe complaining are those who are missing out on expenses as a result because they might only be getting them for six or seven months as opposed to 11.

“But it has also reduced team expenses at club level as well. Instead of this long season, you now have a somewhat abridged season and accordingly costs aren’t as high. I’m also seeing for the first time in my own county Meath specific dates and times being given out months in advance of the championship so everyone knows when it’s starting, they can plan around it and it’s just very refreshing.”

GAA president Larry McCarthy has resisted calls to change and insisted the finals won’t be moved from July next year. Briody often clashed with Croke Park and the CPA withdrew from the fixtures review body in late 2019 but he praises the authorities for stoutly defending their split season decision.

"In fairness to Croke Park, they have been very consistent and solid around the subject and have said, ‘No, we made the decision and it’s working’. They can see the positives in it. It was a never ‘yes or no’ decision in terms of it being right or wrong but I think it’s a hell of a lot better and it’s a hell of an improvement.

“It’s a huge gain for the GAA as opposed to a negative. I know it’s been said that we’re giving it up just as the kids are going back to school but every other sport has always been there and we’ve always been there and that’s how you market it and advance our games. So, I would have no qualms with the structure of the season. It’s a misnomer of huge proportions to make the argument that we’re losing out on promotion in those months.”

It has been suggested the GAA could find extra room for the inter-county season by pushing the All-Ireland club semi-finals into January but Briody opposes that idea. “I think you have the split season there and it’s there for a reason. I’ve heard commentators on RTÉ saying, ‘Look, what’s another two or three weeks?’. If you go back to that fixtures committee and try and find those extra weeks you’d be doing well.

“I was talking to high profile player from a club that is regularly involved in the inter-county All-Ireland semis and finals over the last 20 years and he was grateful for the split season. He was relieved that it wasn’t going to be a case of going on with the club into February and March and couldn’t play inter-county.

“There have been a lot of positives but I think if you try and find another two weeks here, another three weeks there you’ll run into difficulty. The GAA fixtures body were steadfast from the outset that if they were going to do a split season the end date had to be the third weekend in July and they had to hold the line on that.”

Briody notes another welcome knock-on effect of the split season was the attention gained by Sunday’s All-Ireland ladies football finals in Croke Park. “There was great promotion for it. The only thing that was competing with it was another ladies event across the water (Euro 2022 final) and that’s a positive thing."