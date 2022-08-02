Champions in the spotlight and city derby on offer in Irish Examiner livestream double-header 

Our cameras will be at Páirc Uí Rinn for two high-stakes games this weekend.
GROUND HURLING: Cathal Cormack, Conor O'Brien and Cian McCarthy of Blackrock puts Sars' James Sweeney under pressure. 

Tue, 02 Aug, 2022 - 17:43
Adrian Russell

There’s another cracking weekend of top-quality hurling on the cards, with the Irish Examiner.

Last weekend, Cork Co-Op Superstores Premier SHC champions Midelton began their title defence in front of our cameras at Páirc Uí Rinn. They were upset by Douglas and will now look to get back on track in the first tie of our mouth-watering Saturday evening double-header.

The east Cork outfit will take on a Newtownshandrum side that saw off newcomers Kanturk in their campaign opener (throw-in 5pm).

Then, at the top of the bill, we’ll be treated to a meeting of two of the city’s heavyweights as Blackrock meet old rivals St Finbarr’s in Ballintemple (7pm).

The Rockies, 33-time winners of the county championship, edged out Sars by a single, late Alan Connolly point on Saturday evening.

The double helping of hurling is the latest offering from Examiner Sport as our cameras bring subscribers the best games for the duration of the hurling and football championships.

Subscribers will have access to a full library of matches from this year’s campaign coverage. If you haven’t already subscribed, there are some stunning promotion offers available right here.

Saturday, August 6:

Premier SHC - Midleton v Newtownshandrum, 5pm
Premier SHC - St Finbarr’s v Blackrock, 5pm
It's time for Cork GAA fans to make sure they don't miss the action by signing up or signing in.

