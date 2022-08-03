Strength in depth key for Cork says captain Amy Lee

There is plenty of talk these days about the role of the bench and how decisive it can be in determining games. Cork senior camogie captain Amy Lee believes if the Rebels need an impact sub in Sunday’s All-Ireland decider against Kilkenny, they do possess the necessary firepower. The proof, she says, came in their hard-earned victory over Waterford.

“I do think we have the bench to make a difference, or if we were ahead to help us get the win. We used a lot of players this year. Cliona Healy got injured, now she is back. That meant someone else was getting game time.

“Emma Murphy came on and could have had a goal against Waterford but she put over a great point. Her pace really helped us. She is finally getting her chance to make a difference.

“And Ashling Thompson coming on as well. We had young Orlaith Cahalane too, who was introduced in the semi-final, she is flying in training.

“There is definitely a talent pool coming through.”

At the beginning of the season, the modest Na Piarsaigh custodian was surprised when she was asked to lead her county. Pleasantly surprised, mind you. The honour came her way after city divisional outfit Seandún triumphed in the county championship final for the first time. She thought Amy O’Connor - who scored two match-winning goals that day - might have been chosen.

“I thought they would give Amy O’Connor another run at it, she only got a couple of months during Covid, it was over pretty quick for her. If she got it, I would have been just as happy. But I was delighted when they told me. The emotions were happiness and nerves. I didn’t know how to feel. I got a few phone calls from people, which was nice.

“It is a massive honour for my club. Any match I go to, there is always a Piarsaigh child, a Piarsaigh supporter. It is great to see. They follow me around everywhere. They see me as the superstar, I don’t know why, because I am always down in the club and they see a lot of me anyway.

“Even at the Cúl camps, we had a lot more boys interested this year, they knew more about camogie than other years. The club has been really promoting our progress putting posters up and they are all posting stuff on social media. And the lads post about it too, also the male juvenile academy.”

Lee had to bide her time before getting her hands on the number one jersey, the position filled by Aoife Murray - one of the best goalkeepers in the game.

“I was there five years before the breakthrough came. I joined the senior panel in 2015 and played all of the league and the league final that year. Then Aoife came out of retirement. So it was 2020 when I got my chance. Then came Covid, so the last couple of years have been that bit different.”