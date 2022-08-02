Christy O'Connor: GAA will do well to find a cure for their splitting headache

When the European Championships begin in Munich next week, it will be the biggest sports event in Germany in terms of participants since the 1972 Summer Olympics.

For ten days, the championships will feature nine Olympic sports: athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, rowing, sport climbing, table tennis, and triathlon. On each of the eleven event days, athletes will be competing for a total of 177 gold medals.

When Europe’s leading free-to-air broadcasters met in Munich last November at the World Broadcaster Meeting for the championships, about 80 representatives from 21 European broadcasters attended the meeting either in-person or remotely. By the end of that meeting, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) - a European Athletics Partner – had agreements with 44 broadcasters in Europe to cover the event.

The Host Broadcast plans were outlined to include more than 400 hours of live production of the nine participating sports across the 12 competition venues, with the athletics programme taking place between 15-21 August.

The Host Broadcast operations will not only provide state-of-the-art coverage for linear TV, but will also provide extensive support for the digital and social coverage of the broadcasters and the participating federations.

RTÉ will show wall to wall coverage. Next Thursday (August 11) the swimming championship will be shown on the RTÉ News channel from 8am to 6pm. The championships are also live for three hours on RTÉ2 on the same day, with a highlights programme that evening. The live TV schedule on the Friday is 2-7pm. Saturday is even more packed, with RTÉ on the air at 9.45am and off at 7.55pm. Full on. For 11 days.

As soon as those championships finish up, the Champions League kicks back in. The Airtricity League will have a more prominent platform again on the TV station as the race for the title hots up. As August segues into September, RTÉ will then no doubt look at what scope there is to show some club championship matches.

TG4 have first and second pick, with RTÉ having 3rd and 4th choices. TG4 will continue to provide superb coverage but RTÉ’s window for club matches will be much tighter as the year slips into the winter. Once the soccer World Cup starts in November and continues into December, there won’t be any space for the national broadcaster to show live GAA games.

In any case, what chance would marquee club games have going up against the World Cup? To accelerate that argument forward even further, what chance have they full stop?

Despite many of those club games offering prime-time couch-viewing for the fanatics, they are still low-key matches with minimal interest for the wider GAA public, never mind the wider sporting public. Like it or not, no matter how brilliant those games are, they are still regarded as B-list or C-list games in the minds of the viewers.

An earlier start to the club championships being shown on TV is a harder sell again because even the local public never fully embrace the early club championship rounds. Local context is everything but even when exciting county semi-finals or finals were shown in September in the past, those games were almost an irrelevance to the wider audience. Because nobody was watching on a packed TV calendar.

The Premiership juggernaut has usually picked up speed for the casual GAA viewer by September while the more fervent GAA audience still haven’t made that mental adjustment from the hype and intensity of the inter-county game to the more basic club stuff. The box office appeal for TV viewers has always been the elite inter-county game.

Remove the central theme in this debate for a minute around the split season and what it rightly intends to achieve. Of course the game is about much more than just the 2% of inter-county players. But that still doesn’t dilute the background anxiety around the GAA at giving up so much valuable promotional time in August and September. In that hiatus, can club games really fill the void?

It’s a delicate overall balance between presence and relevance in such a saturated sporting market. All of this stuff ties into any full-blown debate about the split season because one can’t really be separated from the other.

Nobody can make a full judgement on the split season until the year is over. Feedback from the players has mostly been positive so far but everything too is defined by context and circumstance.

“It’s no way to lose a match,” said Pádraic Joyce after Galway beat Armagh on penalties in the All-Ireland quarter-final. “We’re condensing this season into six or seven months, which is crazy to be honest.”

Only having replays for All-Ireland finals does free up the calendar but it is also financially hard-hitting, especially for big games. The Munster Council effectively saw €3million disappear down the drain when the Clare-Limerick Munster hurling final went to extra-time.

That game was a sell-out in early June but moving the All-Ireland finals into July opened up a whole other vista around attendances during that month.

After the poor showing of the Galway-Kilkenny Leinster final, which was sparsely attended, if Galway had beaten Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final, the GAA would have struggled to break 70,000 for the All-Ireland final. Even with Limerick involved, it clearly wasn’t a full house in Croke Park, despite the GAA saying so on the day.

The audience figures were good for that final but the match was on RTÉ1 which makes a significant difference.

The audience figures were impressive too for the football final but they were still 100,000 down on the 2021 final.

Where is all this going? The inter-county season may be extended by a couple of weeks next year but, even if it is, it’s going to be a stretch to cram everything in, especially with the expansion of the football championship. Even the Tailteann Cup will have a Round Robin.

It is hoped to run off the 2023 provincial championships in just five weeks. The football championship will increase from 68 games to somewhere in the region of 90. In that blitz format, where will the exposure come from?

The GAA can’t spread the broadcasting contract any more than they have because the contract only allows for four broadcasting slots Saturday and Sunday. That won’t change because the GAA don’t want to go down the road of Friday or Monday night games. The ‘Sunday Game’ night-time programme will still be expected to do justice to 15 or more matches over a given weekend in around one hour and 40 minutes.

Despite the well intentioned reasoning behind the split season, can it really work to the level the GAA want it to?

The day after the Armagh-Galway game, former GAA President Liam O’Neill appeared on RTÉ Radio 1’s ‘Morning Ireland’. The ugly brawl naturally dominated the discussion but when it broadened out to the game being decided by penalties, O’Neill said something no other high ranking GAA official has even dared to suggest.

"We were frogmarched into this split season - getting the championship over early - by the media and people saying we had to look after the clubs,” said O’Neill. “It hasn’t really worked. We were told this was the way it should be, and responded and thought it was good to go along with it. We’ve given away August and September to other sports. I thought we had a very good system and somehow we changed it and it hasn’t worked. We have to admit that now."

That can’t really be proven until the season is over. In the meantime, the clubs have deservedly got their summer/early autumn window. The club championships will always have some brilliant marquee games but using them to fill that new inter-county vacuum on TV in late summer and early autumn won’t be as straightforward as the public and the GAA hope it may be.