Wexford SHC: Penalty drama in quarters between St Anne's and St Martin's

It was a cruel way to end a championship quarter-final as St Anne's (Rathangan) bowed out of the title race losing 2-1 on penalties to neighbours St Martin's
20 March 2022; A general view of a hurl on the sideline at the Allianz Hurling League Division 2A match between Kildare and Westmeath at St Conleth's Park in Newbridge, Kildare. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 07:50
Brendan Furlong

It was a cruel way to end a championship quarter-final as St Anne's (Rathangan) bowed out of the title race losing 2-1 on penalties to neighbours St Martin's at the end of their Wexford SHC clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

In atrocious weather conditions both sides found it difficult, with the result the game was devoid of flowing hurling, being mainly entrenched in what was a dour battle.

St Martin's with the assistance of the elements mainly through the accuracy of Joe Coleman, who finished the game with a personal tally of 0-16, (9 frees and 1, 65) led 0-12 to 0-6 at the interval, with Mark Furlong frees keeping the opposition in the game.

Four minutes into the second half a Jonathan Fogarty goal brought real life to St Anne's, but they still trailed 0-17 to 1-11 at the end of the third quarter as Coleman continued to point the way for his side.

St Martin's were still clinging to a two point lead when two late Mark Furlong points saw the sides finish level, 0-21 to 1-18, bringing the game to extra time.

St Anne's had three unanswered points through Dylan O'Brien, Mark Furlong, two, one free, to lead by three points into the elements, but a Coleman response saw the sides still deadlocked 0-24 to 1-12 at halt-time in extra time.

St Martin's managed to pull three points clear but a last second Jonathan Fogarty goal ensured a penalty shoot-out that saw the Martin's edge 2-1, setting up a semi-final with Naomh Eanna.

Having led 0-8 to 0-4 at the interval, it still took a forty-first minute Padraig Doyle goal, to help Naomh Eanna to a 1-13 to 0-13 victory over Shelmaliers in the second quarter-final.

Both sides had to endure sixty minutes in fading light, but Shelmaliers inaccuracy, particularly from frees, came back to haunt them, although Conor McDonald had a fifty-fifth minute penalty saved, when a goal would have put the result beyond doubt.

