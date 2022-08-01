Laois Boss Brennan: Our backs 'laid the foundations for our forwards'

Laois 1-13 Wexford 1-11

Laois manager Donie Brennan hailed the performance of his defence as the O’Moore County claimed their first TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship in over two decades at Croke Park.

Laois last lifted the Mary Quinn Memorial Cup in 2000, one year before they beat Mayo in the senior decider. And they will return to the top tier again in 2023 after this win over Wexford.

Mo Nerney scored 1-5 for Brennan’s side but it was the resolute defending that kept Wexford at bay until late in the game, when Catriona Murray finally found the net for a consolation.

“If you listen to all the so-called experts and reports, there was a lot of criticism towards our backs and we had magical forwards who were able to put up big scores,” said Brennan.

“Our full-back line; absolutely outstanding. They won every 50/50 ball, every 60/40 ball against them. They laid the foundations for the forwards to do their job.

“We are old-fashioned in the way we like to play, maybe a nine or ten-point lead, didn’t matter. I suppose the girls were a bit nervous. We were dominating the game; we just weren’t converting our chances.

“Even coming in at half-time, we just wanted to go out in the second half and to win the match by 17 or 18, if we were able to.

“Wexford hung in there, they got a goal near the end. This Laois team, since I’ve been involved, we win the hard way,” he added.

Scorers - Laois: M Nerney 1-5 (4f), E Fitzpatrick 0-3, E Lawlor 0-2 (1f), A Healy, E Galvin, L M Maher 0-1 each.

Wexford: C Murray 1-3 (1f), K Kearney 0-3, B Breen 0-2, C Donnelly, A Murphy, A Cullen 0-1 each.

LAOIS: E Barry; C Dunne, A Donoher, A Kelly; R Williams, E Healy, A Potts; A Healy, J Moore; E Galvin, LM Maher, E Fitzpatrick; M Nerney, E Lawlor, SA Fitzgerald.

Subs: J Dunne for Potts (39), S Havill for Fitzgerald (45), A Moore for E Galvin (57) WEXFORD: MR Kelly; S Harding Kenny, A Halligan, S Murphy; O Kehoe, R Murphy, C Donnelly; K Kearney, C Banville; S Hamilton, C Murray, E O’Brien; B Breen, A Murphy, A Wilson.

Subs: A Cullen for Hamilton (30), C Fox for Wilson (41), A Walsh for Harding Kenny (43), E Tomkins for O’Brien (45)

Referee: S Coyle (Donegal).