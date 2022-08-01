Louis Mulqueen hails Rockies’ fighting spirit to stun Sars

Blackrock 1-15

Sarsfields 0-17

In his first season in charge, Louis Mulqueen said Blackrock’s remarkable late comeback in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at a damp Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday was down to the spirit and heart of his players. They trailed by four points with normal time elapsed but Cork star Alan Connolly dragged them back with 1-2 in stoppage.

Sarsfields were devastated at the final whistle, having missed a second-half penalty at a time when they were two points up.

“I was saying to them there, they came near the end,” the Clare native said. “They didn’t panic, they didn’t give up and we pulled the game out of the fire. In fairness, Sars had that game won. The penalty, if they had scored, the game was over. It was the heart and the spirit that I can take away from the game.

“Our lads didn’t lose focus. We have been training six months to try and get this right. The first game is so crucial, so crucial to get over the line for both of our teams. It doubled up as a league semi-final and secondly you see the big guns that were beaten this weekend. The pressure it puts people under in the second match. We are going into next weekend in a better position than we would have been five minutes from the end.

“Fair play to both teams, I thought it was a shrewd game, a game of chess. At the end of it, you had two good teams and we got the break in the end.” The first-half ended 0-7 to 0-6 in favour of Sarsfields. Both defences doing well. Sarsfields got the better start going three up, the Rockies fired the next five points while the Riverstown club finished the half strong.

Noticeable was Blackrock had only scored twice from play - both from Robbie Cotter while Connolly landed four frees.

Sarsfields had a greater array of scorers courtesy of Daniel Hogan, Aaron Myers (3), James Sweeney (2) and Colm McCarthy.

After a cagey opening 30 minutes, there was plenty of excitement in the second-half. The third quarter saw goal opportunities missed at either end - Cian McCarthy put in a great block on Hogan to keep his side in contention straight after the restart.

Then, midway through the half, Alan Kennedy saved from substitute Tadhg Deasy - Deasy didn’t start as he was recovering from injury.

Michael O’Halloran lashed over a couple of points for Blackrock while Myers was the inspiration for Sarsfields as Barry Myers’ charges held a 0-13 to 0-10 advantage.

They were left to rue that missed penalty at this critical juncture. Shane O’Regan - who transferred from Watergrasshill this season and usually makes no mistake from these one-on-ones - fired high and wide after he won the penalty himself.

Still, Sarsfields recovered to shoot the next two points from Myers and Jack O’Connor and appeared to be heading in the right direction.

As the contest entered the final stages and having a four point cushion, Sarsfields made a few substitutions, the players to make way included captain Daniel Kearney, Jack O’Connor and Daniel Hogan.

In extraordinary fashion, Blackrock kick-started their recovery.

Connolly’s goal in the 62nd minute was followed by the levelling point a minute later. And the clinching white flag arrived in the 66th minute - as at least four minutes of added time was announced - from a free after Connolly was fouled himself.

Blackrock, who now top Group C following St Finbarr’s and Charleville drew, head back to Páirc Uí Rinn Saturday for a meeting with St Finbarrs whilst Sarsfields travel to Mallow and must regroup against Charleville.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (1-9, 0-8 frees), R Cotter and M O’Halloran (0-3 each).

Scorers for Sarsfields: A Myers (0-8, 0-2 frees), D Hogan, J Sweeney and J O’Connor (0-2 each), Colm McCarthy, S O’Regan and Cathal McCarthy (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; C McCarthy, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney, S Murphy; M O’Halloran, S O’Keeffe (Capt), M O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, A Connolly, R Cotter.

Subs: T Deasy for J O’Sullivan (34), Ciaran Cormack for M O’Keeffe (39), D O’Farrell for D Meaney (47 inj).

SARSFIELDS: A Kennedy; W Kearney, B Murphy, C O’Sullivan; C Roche, P Leopold, K Crowley; Colm McCarthy, K Murphy; J O’Connor, D Kearney (Capt), D Hogan; A Myers, S O’Regan, J Sweeney.

Subs: L Hackett for Colm McCarthy (49), C Darcy for K Murphy (50), Cathal McCarthy for D Kearney (56), L Healy for D Hogan (58), E O’Sullivan for J O’Connor (62).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).