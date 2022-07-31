Cork keep their cool to collect U16 Camogie crown

A wasteful Cork hit five wides before turning the tie on its head with goals from substitute Sarah Murphy and Gráinne Finn for a 2-6 to 0-5 interval lead.
RED LETTER DAY: Cork players celebrating their victory against Tipperary in the Tesco All-Ireland Under 16 A Camogie Championship final at Mallow.

John Tarrant

All-Ireland U16 A Camogie final

Cork 2-18 

Tipperary 0-10 

Cork delivered on their potential to regain their Tesco All-Ireland U16 A Camogie Championship title following a comprehensive victory over Tipperary in Mallow on Sunday.

Tipperary started at pace with Sarah Corcoran and Danielle Ryan giving them an early lead. A wasteful Cork hit five wides before turning the tie on its head with goals from substitute Sarah Murphy and Gráinne Finn for a 2-6 to 0-5 interval lead.

Amy O’Riordan, Aoibhe Daly, Laura Dunlea, Amy McCarthy and player of the match Ava Fitzgerald led by example on the restart as points from Kate Fennessy and Louise O’Neill saw them cruise to an impressive win before a delirious home crowd.

Scorers for Cork: G Finn 1-3 (2f), S Murphy (1-2), K Fennessy (0-4), A Fitzgerald 0-3(1f), L O’Neill (0-3), A O’Neill, O Cremin, A Sheppard 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: S Corcoran 0-6 (4f, 2’45s), C Stakelum (0-2), D Ryan, N Kelly 0-1 each.

CORK: E O’Sullivan (Cloughduv); C Rice (Sarsfields), D Hurley (Sarsfields), R Roche (Sarsfields); A O’Riordan (Ballinora), A Day (Youghal), L Dunlea (Sarsfields); A Fitzgerald (Sarsfields), A McCarthy (Clonakilty); A O’Neill (Erins Own), G Finn (Fr. O’Neills), K Fennessy (Sarsfields); L O’Connell (Blarney), O Cremin (Éire Óg), A Sheppard (Sarsfields). 

Subs: S Murphy (Glen Rovers) for L O’Connell; L O’Neill (Ballinora) for K Fennessy, J Guiney (Mallow) for A O’Neill, I Nestor (Midleton) for A O’Riordan, E Buckley (Aghabullogue) for A Fitzgerald.

TIPPERARY: D Butler (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill); A Mellerick (Newport Ballinahinch), I Grace (Burgess Duharra), E Dolan (Moyle Rovers); S Maher (Clonoulty Rossmore), S Corcoran (Moycarky Borris), Alison Fitzgerald (Holycross Ballycahill); P Quirke (Boherlahan Dualla), L Purcell (Thurles Sarsfields); C Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields), D Ryan (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill), C Shelly (Moycarky Borris); C Gleeson (Gortnahoe Glengoole), A O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs), E Dwan (Cashel King Cormacs). 

Subs: A Fitzgerald(Borris-Ileigh) for C Shelly, A Bevans (Borris-Ileigh) for E Dwan, R Fitzgerald (Holycross Ballycahill) for A Fitzgerald, N Kelly (Shannon Rovers) for A O’Kelly, C O’Hora (Éire Óg Annacarty Donohill) for C Gleeson.

Referee: J Heffernan (Wexford).

