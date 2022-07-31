Three key moments: Meath power past Kerry to seal two-in-a-row 

In their semi-final against Donegal, Meath found themselves four behind late in the first half. After seven minutes of this final, they found themselves five behind.
But the same as the penultimate round grind against Donegal, Meath not for a second panicked. Within six minutes of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s goal to send Kerry 1-2 to 0-0 clear, Meath hadn’t just wiped out Kerry’s fine start but forged one ahead. Emma Troy’s 10th-minute goal was the second score in an unanswered 1-6 from the Royals, early evidence that whatever Kerry were going to conjure up, their opponents would have an answer for it.
As they had done at the beginning of the first half, Kerry made the sprightlier start to the second period. A Síofra O’Shea point to punish a Monica McGuirk mistake and Ní Mhuircheartaigh free brought Kerry back within the minimum – 1-8 to 1-7 - on 35 minutes. But no levelling score would Meath allow. Indeed, not another Kerry score did they allow between there and the finish, Ni Mhuircheartaigh’s 35th minute free proving their last of the final.
While the champions were utterly clinical in shutting down the Kingdom after they closed to one within five minutes of the restart, they were less so in pulling away. After Emma Duggan’s first and only free moved the gap to two on 36 minutes, Meath were uncharacteristically wasteful in the nine minutes to their next score. But when they eventually got the radar back working, two goals were fashioned in the space of four minutes. The first, finished by player of the match Niamh O’Sullivan, originated from a lost Kerry restart, one of nine Kerry kickouts that ended up in the hands of a Meath woman. This deciding score brought to 1-3 the total Meath mined from winning Kerry kickouts.