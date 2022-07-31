Three key moments: Meath power past Kerry to seal two-in-a-row 

1: In their semi-final against Donegal, Meath found themselves four behind late in the first half. After seven minutes of this final, they found themselves five behind.

But the same as the penultimate round grind against Donegal, Meath not for a second panicked. Within six minutes of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s goal to send Kerry 1-2 to 0-0 clear, Meath hadn’t just wiped out Kerry’s fine start but forged one ahead. Emma Troy’s 10th-minute goal was the second score in an unanswered 1-6 from the Royals, early evidence that whatever Kerry were going to conjure up, their opponents would have an answer for it.