Three key moments: Meath power past Kerry to seal two-in-a-row 

Meath sealed their two-in-a-row with a convincing win over Kerry at Croke Park.
Three key moments: Meath power past Kerry to seal two-in-a-row 

SUPERB: Meath's Vikki Wall celebrates after scoring a point. ©INPHO/Tom Maher

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 17:53
Eoghan Cormican

1: In their semi-final against Donegal, Meath found themselves four behind late in the first half. After seven minutes of this final, they found themselves five behind.

But the same as the penultimate round grind against Donegal, Meath not for a second panicked. Within six minutes of Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s goal to send Kerry 1-2 to 0-0 clear, Meath hadn’t just wiped out Kerry’s fine start but forged one ahead. Emma Troy’s 10th-minute goal was the second score in an unanswered 1-6 from the Royals, early evidence that whatever Kerry were going to conjure up, their opponents would have an answer for it.

2: As they had done at the beginning of the first half, Kerry made the sprightlier start to the second period. A Síofra O’Shea point to punish a Monica McGuirk mistake and Ní Mhuircheartaigh free brought Kerry back within the minimum – 1-8 to 1-7 - on 35 minutes. But no levelling score would Meath allow. Indeed, not another Kerry score did they allow between there and the finish, Ni Mhuircheartaigh’s 35th minute free proving their last of the final.

3: While the champions were utterly clinical in shutting down the Kingdom after they closed to one within five minutes of the restart, they were less so in pulling away. After Emma Duggan’s first and only free moved the gap to two on 36 minutes, Meath were uncharacteristically wasteful in the nine minutes to their next score. But when they eventually got the radar back working, two goals were fashioned in the space of four minutes. The first, finished by player of the match Niamh O’Sullivan, originated from a lost Kerry restart, one of nine Kerry kickouts that ended up in the hands of a Meath woman. This deciding score brought to 1-3 the total Meath mined from winning Kerry kickouts.

More in this section

Dan Shanahan celebrates victory 29/4/2007 Dan Shanahan still going strong at 45
Kerry v Meath - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final Meath overcome rocky start to secure two-in-a-row after win over Kerry
Offaly v Wicklow - Tailteann Cup Round 1 Tomás Ó Sé unlikely to enter race for Offaly job
Darragh Long 31/7/2022

Darragh Long: 'Our aim is to get back here again next year'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices