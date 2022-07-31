Tomás Ó Sé unlikely to enter race for Offaly job

Circumstances outside Offaly’s control – with Ó Sé due to take up the role of principal at Gaelscoil de h-Ide in Fermoy, Co Cork – looks likely to scupper his first foray into senior inter-county management in the short term.
CHAIN OF COMMAND: Offaly selector Tomás O Sé and manager John Maughan during the Tailteann Cup Round 1 match between Offaly and Wicklow at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 16:59
Colm O’Connor

KERRY legend Tomás Ó Sé is unlikely to replace John Maughan as Offaly football manager, it has emerged.

The five-time All-Ireland winner had been expected to step up from coach with the Faithful to manager, and officials in the county had publicly indicated their preference for Ó Sé to take on the role.

However circumstances outside Offaly’s control – with Ó Sé due to take up the role of principal at Gaelscoil de h-Ide in Fermoy, Co Cork – looks likely to scupper his first foray into senior inter-county management in the short term.

Offaly officials will begin the task today of identifying a suitable replacement for the Maughan-Ó Sé ticket.

Ó Sé could still be an option closer to home for the Kerry U20 football manager’s position vacated by his erstwhile Kingdom colleague Declan O’Sullivan earlier in the summer. The likes of Kieran Donaghy, Seamus Moynihan and Marc Ó Sé have also been mentioned in relation to the U20 gig.

Meanwhile, former GAA president Sean Kelly has suggested that any further decisions on inter-county age grades will be deferred to 2023 – meaning that the minor grade is set to remain at U17 next year.

There has been recurring speculation that the minor grade would return to U18. Kelly tweeted on Sunday that there will be no special Congress this autumn to deliberate on the age grades. Instead, the Croke Park working group will present proposals to next year’s Congress in the spring.

Kelly described the move as “a good decision.”

