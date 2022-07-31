Watch: Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh's brilliant All-Ireland final goal

Kerry got off to a brilliant start in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football final, taking a 1-2 to 0-0 lead over Meath after just seven minutes.
The goal was a brilliant one as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh pounced on a loose Meath kick-out and brilliantly played the ball over the head of Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk.
7 nóim #MTHvKER @meathladiesMLGF 0-00@kerryladiesfoot 1-02— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) July 31, 2022
Cúl den scoth ó Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh! 😍
Louise pounces on a poor kick out to increase the lead for Kerry!#ProperFan
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV pic.twitter.com/KliG1gBNv8
Meath came roaring back into the contest after the goal and a goal from Emma Troy reduced the gap to one.
Meath lead 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.