Watch: Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh's brilliant All-Ireland final goal

Ní Mhuircheartaigh pounced on a loose Meath kick-out and brilliantly played the ball over the head of Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk
GOAL HERO: Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh of Kerry celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Meath at Croke Park in Dublin. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 16:52
TJ Galvin

Kerry got off to a brilliant start in the TG4 All-Ireland ladies football final, taking a 1-2 to 0-0 lead over Meath after just seven minutes. 

The goal was a brilliant one as Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh pounced on a loose Meath kick-out and brilliantly played the ball over the head of Meath goalkeeper Monica McGuirk.

Meath came roaring back into the contest after the goal and a goal from Emma Troy reduced the gap to one.

Meath lead 1-8 to 1-5 at half-time.

