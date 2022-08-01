Antrim rue throwing away lead but live to fight another day

Antrim 1-13 Fermanagh 1-13

Antrim manager Emma Kelly knew it was a chance missed as the Saffrons gave away a late four-point lead in the TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship Final before Orlaith Prenter saved them at the death against Fermanagh.

Antrim held a 1-12 to 0-11 lead with just over ten minutes remaining in Croke Park. However, Eimear Smyth dispatched a penalty and further points from Erin Tierney and Smyth looked to have sealed the win for Fermanagh.

But Prenter scored in the final minute to send the two Ulster counties into a replay on Saturday 13 August.

“We are disappointed, we thought we threw it away,” said Kelly.

“It was a game there that we should have had for the taking. First half, I think it was 20 shots and we only converted eight. We should have been well out of sight.

“The girls can do nothing but blame themselves but we live to fight another day. We’ll go back to the drawing board."

In the first all-Ulster junior final since 2017, Maria O’Neill’s goal was the difference as Antrim took a narrow 1-7 to 0-7 lead into half-time.

The 2020 champions relied heavily on Bláithín Bogue who scored 0-5 from play in the first half while Antrim took the lead when Prenter scored her second point in the tenth minute, and they never looked back.

When Prenter scored back-to-back points Antrim held a 1-12 to 0-11 lead in the 47th minute.

But then Bogue was fouled and Smyth scored a goal from the resultant penalty two minutes later. Fermanagh held a precious 1-13 to 1-12 advantage in the 58th minute.

Nevertheless, Antrim were resolute and they found the equaliser through Prenter, with Fermanagh manager James Daly happy they were able to see another day.

“Whenever they scored the point, looked at the clock and saw there was 30 seconds left,” said Daly.

“Some people were panicking to get the ball up the field. My first thought was, don’t lose the kick-out. Our thought was make sure the kick-out is safe."

Scorers -for Antrim: O Prenter 0-6 (0-4f), M O’Neill 1-1, G McLaughlin 0-3 (1f), C Carey 0-2, A Tubridy 0-1.

Scorers for Fermanagh: B Bogue 0-7, E Smyth 1-3 (1-0 pen, 0-1f), A O’Brien, S Britton, E Tierney 0-1 each.

Antrim: A McCann; D Coleman, A McFarland, N McIntosh; M Mulholland, S Tennyson, S O’Neill; L Dahunsi, Á Tubridy; C Taggart, C Carey, M O’Neill; B Devlin, O Prenter, G McLaughlin.

Subs: O Corr for C Taggart (33), T Mellon for Devlin (34), A Taggart for McLaughlin (40).

Fermanagh: R Gleeson; E Keenan, M McGloin, S McQuade; N McManus, S McCarville, C Bogue; B Bannon, A O’Brien; E Maguire, B Bogue, S Britton; C McElroy, E Smyth, L Grew.

Subs: E Tierney for Maguire (19), E Douglas for McManus (41), Maguire for Grew (55).

Referee: Kevin Corcoran (Mayo).