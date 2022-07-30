Solid Castlelyons get the job done against Carrigaline

It was a low-scoring affair in tricky conditions at Lisgoold. 
Castlelyons defender Leon Doocey clears his lines as Carrigaline's Patrick Mellet closes in, during their Cork Premier IHC clash at Lisgoold.

Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 20:20
Pat Ryan

Castlelyons 0-14 

Carrigaline 0-9 

Castlelyons had a well-merited win over Carrigaline in the Co Op Superstores Premier IHC at Lisgoold on Saturday.

Light rain made for slippy conditions in the second half and it was a low-scoring encounter overall, the teams managing just 10 points from play between them.

Eanna Desmond grabbed the opening score in the second minute followed by a Brian Kelleher free. Castlelyons opened their account with a point by the impressive Eoin Maye after six minutes.

David Drake responded for Carrigaline and Castlelyons keeper Jack Barry made some good saves in this period as the Carrigdhoun side went 0-5 to 0-1 in front after another Kelleher free.

Castlelyons, PIHC runners-up for the past two seasons, improved considerably in the half-backline and Carrigaline were dealt a major blow in losing the experienced Drake through injury.

The Imokilly side grabbed scores through James Kearney and Alan Fenton, with two long-range placed balls, to cut the gap to just a point before Fenton levelled five minutes before the break.

They hit five wides in quick succession before Anthony Spillane was fouled and Fenton put them 0-6 to 0-5 up at half-time.

Early in the second half, Rob O'Shea was denied by Barry from close range and those save from the Castlelyons number one were crucial over the hour.

Fenton hit two frees before Kelleher responded after a foul on O'Shea and then added another from distance.

The South East side got on level terms through a Kelleher free, 0-8 each, but Castlelyons dominated the final quarter.

Fenton continued to strike the sliotar well before a brilliant effort from Cork senior Niall O'Leary made it 0-12 to 0-8, A long-range free by Jack Barry then found Anthony Spillane who split the posts.

In the closing minutes, Kelleher and Fenton exchanged frees but Carrigaline needed a goal. They pushed hard but found the victors' defence rock solid.

Leo Sexton, Niall O'Leary, Colm and Jack Barry, Fenton, Colm and Anthony Spillane and Maye were all to the fore for the winners.

Darragh King, Stephen Williamson, Ronan and Brian Kelleher, Drake, before his withdrawal, and O'Shea all contributed well for a disappointed Carrigaline.

Scorers for Castlelyons: Alan Spillane 0-10 (0-8 f), Anthony Spillane, N O'Leary, J Kearney, E Maye 0-1 each.

Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-7 (0-5 f), E Desmond, D Drake 0-1 each.

CASTLELYONS: J Barry; J O'Leary, L Sexton, C O'Neill; N O'Leary, C Barry, L Doocey; B Carroll, A Fenton; E Maye, A Spillane, C McCarthy; C Spillane, J Kearney, D Morrisson.

Subs: D Spillane for B Carroll, A O'Regan for A Spillane (inj).

CARRIGALINE: R Foster; D King, S Williamson, K Kavanagh; C Vaughan, R McCarthy, D Stack; R Kelleher, D McCarthy; E Desmond, D Drake, R O'Shea; N Coleman, P Mellett, B Kelleher.

Subs: F O'Connell for D Drake (inj) N O'Keeffe for N Coleman.

Referee: Patrick O'Mahony (Inniscarra)

