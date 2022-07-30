Superb Cronin point levels it for Watergrasshill against Éire Óg at the death

The game could have went either way in tough conditions.  
HOOKED: Éire Og's John Mullins attempts to clear upfield under pressure from Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond.

John Coughlan

Éire Óg 2-10 

Watergrasshill 0-16 

A stunning point from substitute from Colin Cronin ensured Watergrasshill a draw in their Co Op Superstores Premier Intermediate hurling championship clash at rain-sodden Blarney.

In a game that could have went either way both sides will be relatively happy with the effort and commitment shown over the hour.

Defeat was staring them in the face deep into added time but substitute Colin Cronin struck a monstrous point that brought the sides on parity.

Credit to their commitment Watergrasshill showed far better energy than their opponents in the early exchanges with Daire O’Leary only taking 15 seconds to strike over the opening point.

Further white flags from Paddy O’Regan and Brendan Lehane edged them further ahead before the lethargic Éire Óg outfit suddenly realised they were in championship action.

Consecutive Kevin Hallissey points in the 13th and 14th minutes settled Éire Óg into their stride with Lar Considine levelling the game a minute later.

On the next possession the Hill were unlucky not to raise a green flag when an Ian O’Callaghan flicked shot went inches wide of the post.

Watergrasshill were intent on winning dirty ball and consecutive points gave them a two point cushion before Éire Óg caught them napping with a sucker punch goal.

A superb save by the Watergrasshill keeper Anthony Foley went into the path of Colm O’Callaghan who made no mistake from close range.

Suddenly Éire Óg were now looking the dominant force and with six minutes remaining a high Hallissey ball was met by Joe Cooper whose thundering shot gave the keeper no chance of stopping.

Despite the rain getting heavier as the half time whistle beckoned a Paddy O’Regan point from a placed ball ensured Watergrasshill reduced the deficit to two points at the break 2-4 to 0-8.

On the restart Anthony Cronin brought the minimum between the teams as they both continued to show true resilience in their battle for possession.

The closing quarter was epic and when James Gowen split the posts with two minutes remaining Watergrasshill led by the minimum.

Eire Óg didn’t panic as substitute Dylan Foley tied the game but Watergrasshill were punished with a very dubious free as the ever reliable Kevin Hallissey looked to have won the game for the Ovens side.

Fortune deservedly favoured the brave at the death as the Watergrasshill substitute Cronin produced one moment of class that gave his side a well- deserved draw.

Scorers for Éire Og: K Hallisey 0-5 (f), J Cooper 1-2, C O’Callaghan 1-0, L Considine 0-2, D Foley 0-1, S Desmond 

Watergrasshill: P O’Regan 0-5 (f), B Lehane 0-2, S Desmond 0-2, A Cronin 0-2 D O’Leary, P O’Leary (f), J Gowen, C Cronin (0-1 each).

Éire Og: D Desmond; J Kelleher, D Dineen, J Mullins; D McCarthy, Cathal Sheehan, D Coakley; R O’Toole, D Kirwan; O O’Shea, K Hallissey, J Cooper; C O’Callaghan, L Considine, J Kelleher.

Watergrasshill: A Foley; P Cronin, A Ricken, J Gowen; K O’Neill, D O’Leary, D O’Farrell; K O’Keeffe, R Murray; B Lehane, A Spriggs, A Cronin; I O’Callaghan, S Desmond, P O’Regan.

Subs: P O’Leary for I O’Callaghan (h-t), B Maloney for R Murray (43), C Cronin for K O’Keeffe (inj 57).

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

