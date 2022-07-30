'We’re not going to let him go without a fight' - shock at Shane Walsh's bid to join Dublin giants

Shane Walsh faces a battle to leave his home club in Galway for Kilmacud Crokes, according to the chairman of Kilkerrin/Clonberne.

The Tribesman sharpshooter -- one of the stars of last weekend's thrilling All-Ireland final against Kerry -- informed the intermediate outfit that he wishes to transfer to Kilmacud in recent days.

"He made contact with his manager yesterday and the club and said that he wants out and that he was going to Kilmacud," Kilkerrin chief, Ian Hynes says.

"Now, we tried to persuade him not to but he said his mind was made up. We’re not going to let him go without a fight, absolutely no way.

"We’ve only 700 or 800 members in the club and it’s just rural Ireland against Dublin again, it’s just not on."

It's understood Walsh is attending Hibernia College in the capital and will have to undertake a placement. Should his transfer go through and he's allowed to line out in the Dublin county championship this year, it'll have a massive effect on Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Hynes insists.

"There’s 600 houses in Kilternin," he says, "you’d get that in the smallest estate in Stillorgan. It’s wrong, but if we don’t stand now, then other clubs are going to get decimated too.

"I know he’s 30 and he only has a couple of years left but, especially after the weekend, Galway were beaten but the place was buzzing, our club was buzzing. He’s one of our own, every kid looked up to him and here it is all taken away from them.

"Honestly, the village now is like a morgue today. It’s like a death in the area. People are just devastated."

"But look it, we’re going to fight it, end of story," he adds.