Doyle the hero as Charleville and St Finbarr's share the spoils

Cork Premier SHC round 1

Charleville 0-25 St Finbarr's 2-19

Jack Doyle's nerves held up to the scrutiny of a 63rd-minute free from halfway to tie a thrilling contest for Charleville against a young St Finbarr's side.

In a score-for-score finale, the Barrs seemed to have won it with Padraig Buggy's point a minute into stoppage time before Conor Lane awarded a free to Charleville full-back Jack Meade in centre-field.

Barrs supporters may question who initiated contact but there were few doubting whether Charleville, who avoided relegation on penalties last year, deserved their point after a rousing fightback from four points behind.

Whether it amounts to enough for either side to progress from Group C remains to be seen. Both missed out on qualification last year from a similar 'group of death' - the addition of title-favourites Sarsfields (next up for Charleville) alongside Blackrock (who await St Finbarr’s in a city derby) only making this year's group even more deadly.

The Togher side have further evolved their squad since then and Ger Cunningham was always going to back youth in his return to the Barrs’ bainisteoir bib for the first time in over a decade.

His side were robbed of big-game experience, however, with inter-county talents Damien and Conor Cahalane ruled out with niggles picked up in Castlehaven's football championship opener.

There were senior hurling debuts for 2021 All-Ireland minor-winning duo Ben O'Connor and William Buckley, the latter forming a fresh-faced full-forward line alongside Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane.

While Ger’s son Ben, another prospect making good on underage promise, fired 1-10 (1-2 from play) and Hayes blasted 1-3, Barrs never found the firepower elsewhere to fully distance Charleville.

With the Barrs ahead 0-11 to 0-9 at half-time, thanks to seven Cunningham points, Charleville resumed with intent and scored four points in a row to lead for the first time in 26 minutes, 0-13 to 0-12. Darragh Fitzgibbon, tagged all day by Billy Hennessy, finally found some space for two points and Doyle added two frees.

But a defensive error, goalie Cian Collins caught off his line when offering an option for a sideline cut, allowed Cunningham to find the net from 35 metres out.

Conor Buckley grew into the game at centre-forward, a score and assist for Andrew Cagney levelling again, 1-13 to 0-16. All six Charleville forwards now on the board.

But after Doyle hit the first wide of the half on 44 minutes, Charleville were punished. The Barrs worked the ball up field from the puck-out, William Buckley and Jack Cahalane combining to send Hayes in for what seemed a killer goal. 2-15 to 0-17 entering the final quarter.

But Charleville never gave in, inching their way back to a point behind thanks to wonder-scores from Fitzgibbon and Doyle.

Ethan Twomey was moved from half-back to full-forward and won the ball for Cunningham’s final point to keep the Barrs two ahead (as well as for Buggy’s injury-time score).

But Fitzgibbon launched a free from inside his own 45 and Doyle followed up with another to level entering injury time, with Doyle, again, on the mark at the death.

Ben Cunningham will rue two missed frees in the final 10 minutes but it evened out, Doyle also wayward with two into the wind in the first half.

Charleville had started fast, three of the first four points going their way before St Finbarr's replied with five of their own. The lead could've been more but for Collins' save from Jack Cahalane.

He also got a touch to deny a Buggy volley at the end of a half that was level four times.

They were level four more times thereafter, the Barrs more often than not ahead, but it was even again when it mattered most.

Scorers for Charleville: J Doyle (0-10, 8 frees); D Fitzgibbon (0-5, 1 free); G Kelleher, C Buckley, O O'Connell, M Kavanagh (0-2 each); D Casey, A Cagney (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Finbarr's: B Cunningham (1-10, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65); B Hayes (1-3); E Finn, P Buggy (0-2 each); J Cahalane, G O'Connor (0-1 each).

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; J Kilcommins, J Meade, J O'Callaghan; A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney; D Casey, D Fitzgibbon; G Kelleher, C Buckley, J Doyle; O O'Connell, A Cagney, M Kavanagh.

Subs: D Butler for F Cagney (54), J Barry for Kelleher (54).

ST FINBARR'S: S Hurley; E Keane, J Burns, C Walsh; E Twomey, G O'Connor, B O'Connor; B Hennessy, E Finn; B Cunningham, C Keane, P Buggy; W Buckley, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: C Doolan for C Keane (42), C Steele for G O'Connor (52-53, blood).

Referee: C Lane (Banteer/Lyre).