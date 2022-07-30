Changed mindset helps Emma Duggan and Meath bring controlled chaos

So it turns out Emma Duggan did spot the goalkeeper off her line in last year's TG4 All-Ireland final and did deliberately go for goal.

"I thought I'd left that one behind, I didn't think it would follow me into this year," smiled Duggan of a query she fielded over and over again last winter after her wonder goal against Dublin.

"Ah look, I did mean it at the time. People are either going to believe you or they're not. As long as I know and my teammates know."

The thing is, it doesn't really matter if Duggan was going for it or not. The more substantive aspect of that score was that it was another victory for Meath's high press, for the tactical acumen that has elevated them to the summit of the ladies game against all expectations.

To recap, Niamh O'Sullivan had just scored a point for Meath when Dublin goalkeeper Ciara Trant attempted to restart play with a kick-out, only to find that all her options had been cut off. Trant tried to pick out Siobhan McGrath who'd darted into a sliver of space but it was a risky kick that didn't find its target and Duggan, seizing possession and spotting Trant still off her line, pounced.

"The kick-out in the ladies game is huge," said Duggan. "If you can get a turnover there, you give yourself a massive advantage. It's something we've worked on the last three or four years. Mark Brennan does a lot of work on it with us. It's definitely something we're going to push on with for the final."

Kerry, clearly, have plenty of bases to cover to be ready for a Meath team that dances to its own tune these days. You couldn't even say for certain what style of game the Royal County ladies actually play. Most settle on counter-attacking but it's still not quite what they're all about.

Before last year's All-Ireland final, Dublin manager Mick Bohan described Meath's game as 'freestyle....with a little bit of mayhem'.

The positioning of Duggan sums it up. Renowned as perhaps the most potent forward in the game right now, the Dunboyne All-Star started at right half-back against Donegal. And while she stole the headlines late in that game for her series of points which clinched victory, she spent long periods of the game helping out at the back, helping to force the turnovers that the team thrives on. Not exactly the sort of game she was playing throughout her teens.

"It takes a flip of your mindset," she admitted, describing her role now as 'free rein'. "I wasn't actually in when the management first came in. When I was brought in I was just thinking, whatever is said goes, I'll do it. But look, we completely trust the lads. We back them 100% and look at where they've gotten us at this stage, I think they're doing something right. You'd be a bit of a fool not to listen to them.

"These lads are different level. The level of professionalism is unbelievable. The time and effort they put in. We owe them one to go out and put it on show on the big days. There's the systems, the tactics on top of that with kick-outs, opposition kick-outs, your own kick-outs, that you know what you're doing when you have the ball, when the opposition have the ball. There's so much to it. It's an accumulation of a lot of that over the last few years that's coming to fruition now."

That level of trust, between the players and Eamonn Murray's management team, has been vital when things have gone against Meath. They only scored a point in the first half of the Leinster final, for example, and just three in the opening 30 minutes of the Donegal game. Against Cork in last year's semi-final they were seven points down with five minutes to go. It didn't look too bright against Galway in this year's All-Ireland quarter-final either.

"That's exactly it, we've had to learn that things mightn't go right for you all the time," said Duggan, a DCU Accounting and Finance student.

"Teams are looking closely at us now. We can't be so hard on ourselves, we can't be constantly chasing perfection. We just have to be better than the opposition on the day and that comes down to just backing your system, backing how you play, that it'll get you over the line. We've had massive success with it so why would we change it? We just have to be better at doing it."

It's all a long way from Duggan's formative years, when she was viewed as an out-and-out score-poacher, her ability to kick off left and right, and to hammer over points from beyond 30 metres, marking her out as a rare talent. To star for Meath, she has to be even more than all of that now.

"It is a bit of everything but it's something that I've loved doing, I've loved changing my mindset in terms of it's not all about the forward play. You have to do a bit of defending from time to time as well.

"It's something we've all had to get with, that whether it's a one-point win or a 50-point win, a win is a win and that's the way we'll be approaching the final again."