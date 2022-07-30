All-Ireland final: Can Emma Duggan and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh be stopped?

Who picks up Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh?

The 30-year-old may not be Kerry’s most explosive forward, but she’s certainly their cutest and most capable. It was she who kicked three vital points early in the second half of their All-Ireland semi-final just when Mayo were beginning to put together a bit of a comeback. It was her 1-1 in the closing stages of the All-Ireland quarter-final that finally broke Armagh.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh’s championship contribution stands at 4-27 (1-15 from the dead-ball), and so while Meath will have plenty of bodies stationed close to their own goal, Eamonn Murray will know to put one of his smartest defenders standing beside the Kerry taliswoman. As to who that will be, there are plenty of strong candidates, namely captain Shauna Ennis, and All-Star defenders Mary Kate Lynch and Aoibhín Cleary.

Meath held Donegal sharpshooter Geraldine McLaughlin to two points in the semi-final. Keep Ní Mhuircheartaigh to something similar and they are halfway there.

Who picks up Emma Duggan?

At the other end of Croke Park, Meath’s top-scorer from play must be as much a priority for the Kingdom as Ní Mhuircheartaigh will be for the reigning champions. Despite being one of the most watched players on the pitch, Duggan is wickedly good at working herself into the most opportune scoring positions when the game is in the balance and the hooter heading for zero, as she did in the All-Ireland quarter and semi-final.

Irrespective of whether she starts at right half-forward or centre-forward, Kerry half-back Ciara Murphy and centre-back Emma Costello will be told to hold their respective spots, rather than follow Duggan. Might management be tempted to pull back captain Anna Galvin and ask her to spend the day in Duggan’s space.

Will Kerry tailor their approach to counter the Meath blanket?

Eamonn Murray quipped this week that Kerry “play pure football, no auld defensive system like us!” Whatever about their football being pure, it is certainly direct, and with plenty of kickpassing built into it. But will such directness take them into a Royal wall on Sunday? The task for Kerry is to strike a balance between the game that took them to the decider while also being cognisant of the game of chess Meath will attempt to draw them into. Easier said than done, of course.