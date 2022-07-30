All-Ireland final preview: Meath two-in-a-row on the way? 

Kerry have registered 16 goals in their six championship games this season. In the All-Ireland series, 3-10 was the best any team could keep them to.
Meath, by way of comparison, have conceded just two goals in their last four outings. Their average concession is less than nine points per game.
You surely by now get where we are going with this.
Tomorrow’s decider brings together the irresistible force that is the goal-hungry underdogs from the Kingdom and the immovable object that is the reigning champions.
That Kerry’s route to the final did not once expose them to the systemic defending they’ll encounter tomorrow will come against Darragh Long and Declan Quill’s charges. Mayo, and to a lesser extent Armagh, afforded them as much green space as you’d get in Phoenix Park. That won’t happen here. Kerry will need to be patient and composed in possession, while at all times alert to a counter.
When these two sides met in the 2021 Division 2 League decider, nobody - absolutely nobody - would have predicted that 13 months later Meath would be chasing back-to-back All-Ireland senior titles and their opponents would be the team they whipped by 10 points in that League final.
Whatever about the margin, hard to see any other outcome bar Meath again triumphing.
Meath