O'Rourke not ruling out addition of iconic coaches to Meath setup, Fitzmaurice and Buckley linked

Colm O'Rourke has not ruled out including a number of iconic coaching figures in his new Meath backroom, insisting he will surround himself with excellence.

Speaking on LMFM Radio's The Late Lunch programme, O'Rourke was asked if there was any substance to rumours linking former Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice and renowned coach Donie Buckley with Royal County roles.

Strength and conditioning expert Eugene Eivers, currently part of the Meath ladies setup and preparing for Sunday's All-Ireland decider, has also been linked with O'Rourke's 2023 setup.

On the Fitzmaurice and Buckley links in particular, O'Rourke said that he and fellow selectors Stephen Bray and Barry Callaghan have a lot to think about in the coming weeks.

"Ah well I think that Stephen and Barry and myself have a lot of talking to do before we come up with the people for the backroom team," responded O'Rourke.

"There's no big panic on that in so far as we will be able to do that over the next month or so. We will be trying to put as good a group in place...I'm a great believer in having a management structure in place where the manager is the person who needs to know the least but who you can trust the most.

"I like the idea of bringing in people who may be better at a lot of things than I am and that works very well in every organisation I have been involved in so I intend to continue that."

O'Rourke also stood over his claim of earlier in the week that Meath must beat Dublin under his watch.

"I suppose I've given myself a stick to beat me with already," he smiled. "If you're not able to beat Dublin then you're going nowhere. So you might as well set out your stall, we have to beat them and we have to get up to their level rather than them coming down to ours."

But the current Simonstown Gaels manager acknowledged the scale of that task when he claimed that if Con O'Callaghan had been fit, Dublin would have beaten Kerry and went on to win this season's All-Ireland.

"I thought they'd win the All-Ireland again this year when I saw them in Leinster and saw how well they were going," he said. "If Con O'Callaghan was playing against Kerry, I don't think it would be a huge leap of faith to say that they probably would have won that and won the final too."

On his analysis work with RTÉ TV and The Sunday Game, O'Rourke said he will be parking it to focus on Meath after being handed a three-year deal with a review after two.

"I won't be doing that (TV work) anyway, certainly in the early part of next year. It's all in for Meath now at this stage."