East Kerry complete three in a row but not without a stern North Kerry test

Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship Final

East Kerry 1-21 North Kerry3-14 (AET)

East Kerry were put to the pin of their collars to complete a three in a row against a never say die North Kerry side in this thrilling County U-21 Football Final that required extra time to decide the winner at Austin Stack Park.

A superb kick from East Kerry midfielder Ruairí Murphy earned East Kerry a reprieve after North Kerry had fought back in the second half from six points down midway through the half. They struck for the lead goal in the 63rd minute when Jack Kennelly set up corner back Padraig Walsh to finish, a score that gave North Kerry the lead for the first time, 2-13 to 1-18.

But man of the match Murphy fired over the equalizer.

Again, East Kerry took charge in over time with Ruairí Murphy kicking two of his sides four points but just when they looked safe, North Kerry won a penalty and Jack Kennelly buried it low past Marc Kelliher to level the contest in the the opening minute of the second period and it was 1-19 to 3-13.

East Kerry finished the stronger with three late points to fall over the line.

East Kerry served notice that they meant business from the throw in when Murphy grabbed the throw and fired over the opening point inside ten seconds.

Worse was to follow for North Kerry in third minute when Killian O’Sullivan sent in a high ball that saw Brendáin O’Neill mistime the bounce as he pulled a hamstring and that left Emmett O’Shea with the simple task of finishing to the North Kerry net.

O’Neill had to retire injured but North Kerry who enjoyed as much possession as East Kerry in the opening half squandered nine scoring chances.

Jack Kennelly opened North Kerry’s account with a mark in the 4th minute but East Kerry keeper Marc Kelliher pushed his side 1-2 to 0-1 clear after ten minutes. But North Kerry thanks to a Jack Kennelly goal but East Kerry led 1-6 to 1-1 at the interval only for North Kerry to stage a remarkable second half comeback.

Scorers: East Kerry: R Murphy ( 0-5), E O’Shea ( 1-1), C Murphy ( 0-4), A O’Shea and R O’Grady ( 0-3 each), M Kelliher ( f), A Flynn, K O’Sullivan, S Palmer, W Shine and P D’Darcy ( 0-1 each).

North Kerry: J Kennelly (2-6, 1-0 pen, 3marks, 2 f’s), K Goulding ( 0-4), P Walsh ( 1-0), C Trant, C Dillon, R Stack and D Lynch (0-1 each) TEAMS

EAST KERRY: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P O’Sullivan (Legion), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), B O’Leary (Firies); T Clifford (Firies), P O’Leary (Kilcummin), K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), R Murphy (Listry) ; P D’Arcy ( Glenflesk) , A O’Shea (Listry), Cian Murphy (Spa); A Flynn (Firies), E O’Shea (Fossa), R O’Grady (Legion).

Subs: W Shine ( Legion) for A Flynn ( h/t), D Fleming (Legion) for T Clifford ( 47), D O’Donohue (Firies) for C Murphy ( 58), S Palmer (Firies) for P D’Arcy ( 60+4), D Roche ( Glenflesk( for A O’Shea (e/t), C Murphy (Spa) for D O’Donohue (e/t), M Keane (Listry) for B O’Leary ( e/t) , M Shea (Kilcummin) for R O’Grady ( e/t), P D’Darcy for C Murphy ( e/t)

NORTH KERRY: K MacKessy (Finuge); L Guiney (Ballydonoghue), B O’Neill ( Ballydonoghue ) P Walsh (Ballyduff); J McElligott (Listowel Emmets), D Maher (Duagh), A Segal (Ballyduff); C Trant (St Senans), R Stack (Beale); T Moloney (Duagh), K Goulding (Ballyduff), J McVeigh (Listowel Emmets); R O’Mahony (St Senans), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets), J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue)

Subs: E Healy ( Listowel Emmets) for B O’Neill ( inj 4), D Carey ( Listowel Emmets) for D Lynch ( 27), C Dillon ( Duagh) for T Moloney ( 40), M Nolan ( Ballydonoghue) for J McVeigh ( 61), J McVeigh for R Stack ( e/t), D Lynch ( Emmets) for R Mahony ( e/t) D Quinn ( Emmets) for D Maher ( e/t) .

Referee: G Kissane (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)