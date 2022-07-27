East Kerry complete three in a row but not without a stern North Kerry test

East Kerry were put to the pin of their collars to complete a three in a row against a never say die North Kerry side in this thrilling County U-21 Football Final that required extra time to decide the winner at Austin Stack Park.
East Kerry complete three in a row but not without a stern North Kerry test

CHAMPIONS: Padraig Walsh North Kerry scores a late goal against East Kerry’ s Darragh O’Donoghue in the Kerry U-21 football final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on Wednesday evening. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Wed, 27 Jul, 2022 - 22:13
Murt Murphy

Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship Final  

East Kerry 1-21 North Kerry3-14 (AET)

East Kerry were put to the pin of their collars to complete a three in a row against a never say die North Kerry side in this thrilling County U-21 Football Final that required extra time to decide the winner at Austin Stack Park.

A superb kick from East Kerry midfielder Ruairí Murphy earned East Kerry a reprieve after North Kerry had fought back in the second half  from six points down midway through the half. They struck for the lead goal in the 63rd minute when Jack Kennelly set up corner back Padraig Walsh to finish, a score that gave North Kerry the lead for the first time, 2-13 to 1-18. 

But man of the match Murphy fired over the equalizer.

Again, East Kerry took charge in over time with Ruairí Murphy kicking two of his sides four points but just when they looked safe, North Kerry won a penalty and Jack Kennelly buried it low past Marc Kelliher to level the contest in the the opening minute of the second period and it was 1-19 to 3-13. 

East Kerry finished the stronger with three late points to fall over the line.

East Kerry served notice that they meant business from the throw in when Murphy grabbed the throw and fired over the opening point inside ten seconds. 

Worse was to follow for North Kerry in third minute when Killian O’Sullivan sent in a high ball that saw Brendáin O’Neill mistime the bounce as he pulled a hamstring and that left Emmett O’Shea with the simple task of finishing to the North Kerry net. 

O’Neill had to retire injured but North Kerry who enjoyed as much possession as East Kerry in the opening half squandered nine scoring chances.

Jack Kennelly opened North Kerry’s account with a mark in the 4th minute but East Kerry keeper Marc Kelliher pushed his side 1-2 to 0-1 clear after ten minutes. But North Kerry thanks to a Jack Kennelly goal but East Kerry led 1-6 to 1-1 at the interval only for North Kerry to stage a remarkable second half comeback.

Scorers: East Kerry: R Murphy ( 0-5), E O’Shea ( 1-1), C Murphy ( 0-4), A O’Shea and R O’Grady ( 0-3 each), M Kelliher ( f), A Flynn, K O’Sullivan, S Palmer, W Shine and P D’Darcy ( 0-1 each).

North Kerry: J Kennelly (2-6, 1-0 pen, 3marks, 2 f’s), K Goulding ( 0-4), P Walsh ( 1-0), C Trant, C Dillon, R Stack and D Lynch (0-1 each) TEAMS 

EAST KERRY: M Kelliher (Glenflesk); P O’Sullivan (Legion), D O’Callaghan (Kilcummin), B O’Leary (Firies); T Clifford (Firies), P O’Leary (Kilcummin), K O’Sullivan (Glenflesk); P O’Shea (Kilcummin), R Murphy (Listry) ; P D’Arcy ( Glenflesk) , A O’Shea (Listry), Cian Murphy (Spa); A Flynn (Firies), E O’Shea (Fossa), R O’Grady (Legion).

Subs: W Shine ( Legion) for A Flynn ( h/t), D Fleming (Legion) for T Clifford ( 47), D O’Donohue (Firies) for C Murphy ( 58), S Palmer (Firies) for P D’Arcy ( 60+4), D Roche ( Glenflesk( for A O’Shea (e/t), C Murphy (Spa) for D O’Donohue (e/t), M Keane (Listry) for B O’Leary ( e/t) , M Shea (Kilcummin) for R O’Grady ( e/t), P D’Darcy for C Murphy ( e/t) 

NORTH KERRY: K MacKessy (Finuge); L Guiney (Ballydonoghue), B O’Neill ( Ballydonoghue ) P Walsh (Ballyduff); J McElligott (Listowel Emmets), D Maher (Duagh), A Segal (Ballyduff); C Trant (St Senans), R Stack (Beale); T Moloney (Duagh), K Goulding (Ballyduff), J McVeigh (Listowel Emmets); R O’Mahony (St Senans), D Lynch (Listowel Emmets), J Kennelly (Ballydonoghue) 

Subs: E Healy ( Listowel Emmets) for B O’Neill ( inj 4), D Carey ( Listowel Emmets) for D Lynch ( 27), C Dillon ( Duagh) for T Moloney ( 40), M Nolan ( Ballydonoghue) for J McVeigh ( 61), J McVeigh for R Stack ( e/t), D Lynch ( Emmets) for R Mahony ( e/t) D Quinn ( Emmets) for D Maher ( e/t) .

Referee: G Kissane (Kerins O’Rahilly’s)

More in this section

Liam Silke dejected after the game 24/7/2022 Padraic Joyce hopeful New Zealand-bound Liam Silke will be back next year
Loughmore - Castleiney v Thurles Sarsfields - Tipperary County Senior Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2 Early concern for Liam Cahill with leg break for Tipp captain Ronan Maher
Christy Cooney, Bernard Flynn and Joe Kernan 25/2/2010 Bernard Flynn disappointed to learn Meath manager news on social media, wishes Colm O'Rourke well 
Cork v Waterford - Glen Dimplex Senior Camogie All-Ireland Championship Semi-Final

Ashling Thompson: Cork 'don't really do panic' 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices