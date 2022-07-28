Royals’ style can be exciting - O’Sullivan

Even after beating Meath to retain the Leinster title back in May, Dublin manager Mick Bohan looked a little exasperated.

Bohan, one of the game’s great innovators and Dublin’s skills coach for a period during the Jim Gavin era, described playing Meath as ‘a little bit of a game of chess which is frustrating at times’.

With most of their players pulled back behind the ball, Meath scored one point in the first-half of that provincial final. Against Donegal in the recent All-Ireland semi-final, they only managed three points in the opening half.

“The way they play, numbers (on jerseys) don’t really affect them all that much,” said Donegal manager Maxi Curran whose team was counter-attacked into oblivion in the second-half of that game. “It’s not as if there are man-markers or people left free, they just kind of mark anybody. To be fair, it works very well for them.”

Even Meath manager Eamonn Murray quipped this week ahead of Sunday’s final that opponents Kerry ‘play pure football, no auld defensive system like us!’

“People might say it’s a bit of a boring game but I think that we add excitement when we work together and trap girls and overturn a ball and break at speed,” said Meath forward Niamh O’Sullivan.

“You don’t know what you’ll get. The great thing about our team is that anyone can score on the day. We have a great range of shooters. Even from the corner-back up to the full-forward line, it can be anyone, just that pace we have.”

One passage of play from late in Meath’s semi-final win over Donegal sums up how they go about their business. Surrounded and apparently penned in close to her own endline and the corner-flag at the Hill 16 end of Croke Park, Emma Troy toe-tapped and soloed her way out of trouble, beginning a snaking, counter attack move that ended with Emma Duggan kicking the insurance point for Meath in a two-point win.

At this stage, the opposition know that Meath are going to play that way but knowing it and stopping it are two different things.

“We were told at the start of the season that we would need to be ready to adapt,” said O’Sullivan. “The management team of Eamonn and Paul (Garrigan), Shane (Wall) and Mark (Brennan) who are behind our tactics, they have done Trojan work to come up with new ideas. Because we knew teams would look into us, look into each individual player. And they have done that. But we’re still coming out with the wins. A lot comes down to the management team and the effort they put in behind the scenes. I haven’t experienced a management team like them, they’re fantastic. We’re blessed to have them on our side.”

To keep that sort of game going for 60-plus minutes requires high conditioning and fitness and that’s where Eugene Eivers, Meath’s strength and conditioning expert, comes in. A decade ago he was part of Jim McGuinness’ Donegal setup when, in similar jerseys and with a similar playing style, they won the men’s All-Ireland. Eivers has been linked with a role in the new Colm O’Rourke-led Meath men’s backroom for 2023.

“Eugene is fantastic, he has a programme set up for us and if anyone is coming back from injuries or anything like that, he’s on to them straight away,” said O’Sullivan. “We all have a programme to do and he’s there supporting us and telling us every week what we have to do and giving out our schedules. He’s fantastic, amazing, it’s a privilege to be working with him.”

Schoolteacher O’Sullivan kicked three points in last year’s final win over Dublin, her third proving to be the clinching score late on in a typical narrow win.

“I’ve never seen the dressing-room as quiet,” she recalled of the aftermath. “I think we all couldn’t believe it. It took a while to sink in.”

And the medal, where is that? Sitting on the mantelpiece?

“It’s still actually in the box,” said the Royal Gaels attacker. “You do look at it every now and again, kind of to pinch yourself that it did happen. It certainly will go up on the wall. Hopefully we’ll have a second one to go beside it.”