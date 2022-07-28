Anna Galvin: People are 'astonished' at cost of playing intercounty 

Anna Galvin admits people have been 'just astonished' at the findings of an investigation into how much it costs her to play for Kerry.

The Kingdom captain, hoping to get her hands on the Brendan Martin Cup on Sunday, tracked her weekly expenses as part of a Gaelic Players Association commissioned study.

Galvin, who lives and works in Dublin, recorded a monthly total of EUR1,792 with EUR1,577 of that going on fuel alone. Male inter-county players also took part in the study though while they were reimbursed for their travel expenses, female players were not.

Earlier this week, Kerry joint manager Declan Quill said he didn't think it was sustainable for players to bear such expenses and questioned if Galvin, just 26, would be able to continue doing it long-term.

"A lot of shock, a lot of disbelief," said Galvin of the reaction to her findings. "They are just astonished at how expensive it is. There was a lot of 'fair play' sort of attitude for sticking at it and following your dream, following what you love.

"It was a bit twofold as well. There is a disappointment that there is such a gap still. You look at people who have daughters playing and they might think, 'Why would I encourage them to stay in this? How is this sustainable for them to stay in the game?' I do think that we will see change in the near future and I think that highlighting the issues is really, really positive."

On her own future and whether she can keep paying to play for Kerry, beyond Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland decider with Meath, Galvin shrugged.

"Ah look, I haven't even thought that far down the line. Cross one bridge as it comes. When you're in it, you can't think about these things. When you have a bit of time off, you have time to reflect on the situation and what it's like to not be travelling up and down the road all the time.

"But then again, when you're playing and so heavily involved, you miss it. You enjoy the freedom for a little while and then you're like, 'Jesus, I need to be reined back in here, give me some training sessions'. Ah look, we'll assess it. Each winter you have to take stock, take time, give your mind and body a rest and then go again."