'Will I stay or not? I don't know' - Murray not ruling out departing Meath hot seat 

Eamonn Murray has confirmed that most of Meath's management team will break up after Sunday's TG4 All-Ireland ladies final and hasn't ruled out departing himself.

The Cavan native is on the verge of leading Meath to back-to-back All-Ireland titles and revealed that 'most of the coaches are leaving, they're moving on'.

Eugene Eivers, heavily praised for his strength and conditioning work with the Meath ladies, has been linked with a switch to Colm O'Rourke's new Royal County men's setup having previously worked under Mick O'Dowd.

As for the players themselves, Vikki Wall and Orlagh Lally will shortly depart for the AFLW while Murray confirmed that All-Star defender Emma Troy, nominated for Footballer of the Year in 2021, is also set for an extended travel break in Australia.

It all suggests that this current group of players and the management may have just one more game together, the All-Ireland decider against Kerry at Croke Park.

"I know most of the coaches are leaving, they're moving on," said Murray. "Will I stay or not? I don't know. I won't tell anybody until after the match, or a week after, we'll see what happens."

On the link between Eivers, part of Donegal's backroom when they won the All-Ireland a decade ago under Jim McGuinness, and O'Rourke's new Meath setup, Murray shrugged.

"He hasn't mentioned it to me and I mean that. He's very good at his job, I wouldn't be surprised if he (was)."

Reigning Footballer of the Year Wall will join North Melbourne after the final while Lally is destined for the Fremantle Dockers.

Murray, who revealed last April before the National League decider that Wall was heading away, praised the Dunboyne star for 'holding it together' so well in recent months with 'a lot of stuff in her head'.

"She'll probably turn into the face of ladies AFL below, I presume that's the idea," said Murray. "She's going to be a massive loss, not just for us but for the country. She is a very special person but she is not the only special one we have. We have plenty of them. That's why we are All-Ireland winners."

Meath's rise to the summit of the ladies game in 2021 was one of the sporting stories of the year. The previous year they operated in the intermediate ranks.

The breakthrough appears to have had an inspirational effect on panels nationwide with Dublin and Cork, who'd shared each of the titles between 2005 and 2020, knocked out before this year's semi-finals.

"I think we have done an awful lot for ladies football," said Murray. "Maybe we didn't get enough recognition for it (from the LGFA). I thought we should have got a little bit more but we didn't. We could have got something, like a thank you card or something!

"Anything, just to say thanks, that's all. You are not expecting a big cheque or anything like that. That (Meath's story) is not going to happen again. I think we've done a lot. I think it will never happen again. I know Cork and Eamonn Ryan did an awful lot of good too. Dublin did an awful lot of good. We just changed the system. There is no Dublin and no Cork (since the quarter-finals), who ever believed that would happen?"

The easy thing for Murray would have been to bow out on a winning note after 2021.

"I had a lot of discussions among my own family. They all said, 'You should leave now on a high'. I said, 'I'd never do that'. I said that whatever is best for Meath ladies I'll be doing it and I warned the players, I said if you don't want me there, I'll not make a fuss, I'll walk away quite happily."