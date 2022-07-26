Watch: Fan's view of David Clifford's crucial late free with All-Ireland in the mixer   

The Kerry talisman had it all to do with this effort. 
SHARP-SHOOTER: Fan's view of David Clifford point in 2022 All-Ireland football final.

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022 - 15:39
 

If there was one key moment in Sunday's All-Ireland football final, this might have been in it.

And this new angle shows just how good David Clifford's 67-minute pointed free was.

The decision, by referee Sean Hurson, to award the kick has been much debated since. After a couple of frantic minutes, Galway's John Daly gathers the ball off the ground after a Finnian Ó Laoí handpass. Daly slips and loses momentum before he meets Killian Spillane, arriving to apply pressure. 

The Galway defender is then pinged for grabbing the left arm of Spillane, who punches the air in delight.

With the game level at 0-16 each though, Clifford has it all to do and this new angle shows -- with the flags swirling around him -- what he faced as he lined it up. 

"Another magic trick," Daragh Maloney said in commentary as the ball drops over. "Another incredible score from an astonishing player."

From there, Kerry turned the screw and ran out 0-20 to 0-16 winners in a thrilling championship finale. 

