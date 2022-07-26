Galway confident of holding onto Henry Shefflin amid Kilkenny speculation

Galway GAA officials are confident Henry Shefflin will remain in charge of their hurlers for 2023 despite Brian Cody stepping down in Kilkenny.

Galway officials are remaining tight-lipped on the situation but it is believed that they spoke to Shefflin at the weekend in the wake of Cody’s announcement and are confident that the ten-time All-Ireland winner will remain.

Shefflin enjoyed a good first season in inter-county management since his shock appointment last October and discussions have taken place around planning for next season since Galway’s championship exit to Limerick in the All-Ireland semi-final earlier this month.

Shefflin was appointed for a three-year term last October but Galway knew that Shefflin, who guided his native Ballyhale Shamrocks to two All-Ireland club titles in his first foray into management, would come into the frame if Cody stepped down in Kilkenny.

The long commute from his home in Ballyhale, coupled with the sudden death of his younger brother Paul in March, are undoubtedly factors at play in Shefflin’s future.

Galway are anxious not to fuel speculation and are very keen to hold on to Shefflin, not least given the massive impact he had on the squad in his first term in charge, and also the positive interaction he has had with officials and clubs.

Shefflin has managed to not only bring through some young players such as Ronan Glennon, Cianan Fahy and Gavin Lee, but has only helped others such as Tom Monaghan, Jack Grealish, Darren Morrissey and Brian Concannon become key players in addition to the survivors from the 2017 All-Ireland win.

Galway officials are keen for him to push that on in 2023 and don’t want to become embroiled in a battle with Kilkenny over Shefflin’s services.

The Galway senior hurling championship begins this weekend with a full schedule of matches with Shefflin and his management team of Richie O’Neill, Damian Joyce and Kevin Lally expected to keep a close eye on proceedings over the next few months.

The Galway management released players after the Allianz League back to their clubs to get game-time and give them an opportunity to stake their claim for inclusion on the county team.