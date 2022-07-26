Jack O'Connor: I said a few quiet prayers to my late mother on Sunday

In the heat of battle on Sunday, Jack O’Connor was saying silent prayers to his late mother Sheila. The same woman who never wanted him to go for the position. The same woman who sadly passed away the same October day in 2003 he was handed the keys to the kingdom.

To deny her a dying wish turned out to be Kerry’s blessing as it was in November 2008 when he did it again and once more in October of last year. Turning down his county was just not something he could do even for her.

“Look, I was very close to my mother, the youngest of nine children, and she’d have been very sensitive to any of us getting criticism but me in particular I suppose because I was the baby,” recalled O’Connor in Kerry’s Gibson Hotel base yesterday. “She knew I was in line for the job but she knew also what Kerry is like and what it is like when you don’t win so I think she maybe felt I’d have been better off if I didn’t take it.

“And it was amazing, the night that I was ratified for the job she was being taken to the funeral home so yeah… she got a good few calls yesterday when the heat was coming on, that’s for sure.”

Eighteen years on from his first All-Ireland SFC title with Kerry, O’Connor’s sustained Gaelic football relevance couldn’t be rooted in anything other than a deep love for the game.

“Sure of course there’s an obsession with it. God almighty I don’t remember not being stuck in a team.

“My first involvement with Kerry, I suppose, goes back 30 years to ‘92 when I managed the Kerry vocational schools as they were known that time, the Kerry techs, and we won two All-Irelands with the likes of Denis Dwyer, Brian Clarke, John Crowley, James O’Shea who finished up playing underage with Kerry and played senior with Cork.

“So yeah, look I am 30 years at it and I have never known anything else. Sure, that's all we know down there, that’s all we are any good at, long time all right.”

O’Connor was given a snapshot of his longetivity on Sunday when he met the 1997 All-Ireland winners prior to their jubilee presentation having been one of their selectors under manager Páidí Ó Sé.

"It was nice yesterday to see the boys lined up, I shook hands with them before they went out waiting to go on the pitch and Jesus it doesn’t seem like 25 years ago.”

Sunday marked a fourth All-Ireland as well as a fourth league-championship double for Kerry under O’Connor.

“I always placed great store in the league because winning a league means you are the best team in Ireland over seven or eight games, and a semi-final, that has to count for something in the dressing room. That has to give confidence.

“I mean we got a lot out of the league this year. It got us back to Croke Park, got us a big game in Croke Park, got us a win there, which was important. Because Kerry hadn’t been winning big games in Croke Park, so we got a lot of the league this year and the fact it’s in the same calendar year now means we can’t just park it and turn up for the championship.

“Now Dublin, to be fair to them, regrouped in a big way after the League after being relegated and had a big Championship. Particularly when you are coming in with a new management you want to get the players on board, you want to get a system going.”

And the games that stood out?

“I felt we played Mayo down there on a bad night in Tralee and we won the game by a point in a game I felt we could well have lost because Mayo had a gale wind behind them in the second half and were all over us and we dug out a result there.

“Going up to Armagh, there was a fierce atmosphere in Armagh that day. There were 14 or 15,000 in the ground. Armagh were going very well. They had beaten Dublin under lights at Croke Park. They would have seen us as a big scalp so for us to come out of there was good going.”

Outside of the defensive shape O’Connor along with Paddy Tally, Diarmuid Murphy and Mike Quirke put on Kerry this season, the manager felt improvement in individuals played a large part in the back-line being so mean as to give up just one championship goal.

On Sunday, O’Connor spoke about his fellow Dromid Pearses man Graham O’Sullivan and he had words of praise for Jason Foley here too.

“There were doubts about him, expressed by many people even within the county. But I had Jason Foley as a minor and I rated him really, really highly. He got a bit of protection this year, particularly from Tadhg (Morley). That helped him to express himself as the player we always thought he could be.”