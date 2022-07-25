James McCartan steps down as Down senior football manager

James McCartan has stepped down as Down senior football manager.

Two-time All-Ireland winner McCartan took charge of his county this past season as they were beaten by Monaghan by 10 points in an Ulster quarter-final.

Cavan beat them by nine points in the first round of the Tailteann Cup.

McCartan brought Down to an All-Ireland final in 2010 where they were beaten by Cork. They had been promoted to Division 1 earlier that season and reached an Ulster final two years later.

McCartan was assisted by Aidan O’Rourke and Ronan McMahon this year.

“James McCartan will always be regarded as an iconic figure of Down football,” a statement from Down GAA read this evening. “He has given outstanding service to his county as a player and manager, and we wish him well.

“Cumann Lúthchleas Gael an Dúin will now commence the process to appoint a new manager.”