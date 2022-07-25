Bryan Sheehan: 'Clifford single-handedly won the All-Ireland for Kerry'

“You’re definitely not cool, even if you’re trying to look cool,” said David Clifford of his pre-match frame of mind, when accepting the All-Ireland final man of the match award from Marty Morrissey.

But like Marty, Kerry All-Ireland winner Bryan Sheehan figures maybe David Clifford simply is cool.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner Gaelic Football podcast, Sheehan marvelled at the composure shown by Clifford in kicking eight points in Sunday’s final.

“When you talk about the best players, the great players in Gaelic football, they do it on the big day when it matters.

“The bigger the occasion the better. You put him in front of a Super Bowl attendance with millions of people all around the world and he’ll just get better and better.

“He goes to Croke Park and says, this is my arena, I’m going to put on a show for you. This fella has had pressure since he was playing minor football. I think pressure is what gets the best out of him.

“I think Gooch was similar. The kind of players that know the result of the game rests on their shoulders. I think these fellas love it, they want the pressure of it.”

Oisín McConville, another man who knows the strain of carrying the scoring load in an All-Ireland final, accepts even the best players will need to camouflage pre-match nerves, but in Clifford he sees a player perfectly at peace with himself once the action gets underway.

“He probably did terrorise himself before the game on Friday and Saturday, but he’s not going to let us see any of that.

“I can’t explain the pressure on his shoulders. There was a lot of pressure on Kerry and he was carrying a lot of it. To perform on a consistent basis whenever the pressure was at its highest is how you judge a footballer. It’s when the games are there for the taking, there in the melting pot.

“That’s his playground. There was a lovely moment when Shane Walsh stepped inside and kicked that unbelievable point off his right foot. And the ball went straight up and Clifford kicked one as much as to say, ‘you’re here as well, but this is me’. A lovely moment, because the two guys were on a different planet and Clifford wasn’t letting him away with it. It was like a tennis match between the two lads.

“With Clifford, there were question marks, not necessarily around him, but around his team, and he seemed to take that very personally and he was getting them over the line regardless. A phenomenal performance in the most trying circumstances.”

McConville believes Clifford’s fearsome reputation as a goalscoring minor, which he carried into the senior ranks, has helped him keep defenders guessing.

“He was so direct when he first came in — he wanted a goal every time he got the ball. And I think, long term, that has helped him, because people are still thinking, this guy is going to dip the shoulder and go past me. So what do you do? You take two steps off him and that’s all he needs.”

Sheehan framed his contribution in starker terms:

“If David Clifford wasn’t playing for Kerry we wouldn’t have won that All-Ireland. He single-handedly won the All-Ireland for Kerry.”