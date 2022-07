Brian Cody guided Kilkenny to 11 All-Ireland titles, 18 Leinster championships and 10 National Leagues. But Barry Cleary dug deeper in the databases for a picture of his 24-year reign.

He won an incredible 73% of matches played in championship as well as 70% in the league.

Brian Cody's record by venue

At Nowlan Park that record climbed to 81%.

Most appearances under Brian Cody

JJ Delaney is the Kilkenny star who played most under Brian Cody, 144 times.