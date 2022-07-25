The ship finally comes home with the precious cargo

As the illuminating smoke rose up from a maroon dominated ocean, a raft of green smoke flares lit up Hill 16 in additional time like a welcome home party signalling the Kerry ship into the dock. There were times over the last eight years when Kerry’s search to end the third longest drought in their history was like a lost ship at sea, but the vessel finally came in with the missing cargo.

The manner of how Kerry steered the ship home was all the more satisfying again considering how Galway whipped up a storm and made the waters so choppy for three quarters of the match. Galway got just the start they needed. They were playing with the confidence and swagger that had defined their 1998 famine-ending performance but Kerry gradually began to seal those leaks. And the pressure Kerry exerted eventually forced Galway’s hull to crack.

Galway had their chances to stay in the game but they were gradually going under from Kerry’s sustained pressure. Crucially, Kerry found their shooting mojo when the need was greatest. After only having a 44% conversion rate in the first half, Kerry had a 68% shooting success rate after the break.

Conversely, those numbers also flipped for Galway; a 73% conversion rate in the opening half was followed by a 57% shooting success rate in the second half. An overall percentage of 64% was still an impressive return considering the pressure Kerry were putting on the shooters but Kerry’s numbers eventually came up because they had ten more shots (35-25) than their opponents.

And when Kerry normally have that volume of possession and shots, the ship usually comes home safely.

Kerry win the turnover battle

One of the standout statistics of last year’s championship was how Kerry turned over the ball 35 times against Tyrone, with 30 of those Kerry turnovers forced in their attacking third.

Tyrone scored 2-9 from turnovers, which had to be Kerry’s starting point under Jack O’Connor. It was one of the reasons he recruited Paddy Tally as defensive coach because Kerry needed that solid foundation to limit the damage on turnovers and counter-attacks.

Kerry’s redesigned structural organisation this year rectified that risk, but they were still coughing up more ball than they’d have liked. Prior to yesterday, Kerry had been giving up an average of 21 turnovers and conceding an average of 0-6 per game from that possession.

Galway had been coughing up less possession, which was an average of 12 per game, with an average of 0-5 conceded from that possession.

Galway needed to protect possession better yesterday, especially when Kerry had been doing such damage on the possession that they turned over from the opposition, having mined an average of 0-9 per game from that source.

In the first half Galway turned over the ball eight times but four of those turnovers were sloppy or unforced errors. They only conceded one point off that possession but Kerry buried them on turnovers after the break; from the nine balls Galway gave up, Kerry translated that possession into seven points. Devastating.

The most impressive aspect of all though, was how little Kerry turned over possession – just 11 time in total. They conceded just two points from that possession, which came early in the game.

For all the talk about Kerry’s defensive stability, the best teams marry transition play with defensive stability. And Kerry’s transition and counter-attacking play was brilliant in the second half. The acquisition of Tally may have raised eyebrows in Kerry last year. But it was a masterstroke.

The Clifford and Walsh Show

In the 40th minute, Shane Walsh was being shepherded down the Hogan Stand sideline by two Kerry defenders but he jinked and weaved before spinning onto his right foot and stroking the ball over the bar from an acute angle. Pádraic Joyce was just a handful of metres away from the kick and he applauded Walsh’s brilliance.

In the next sequence of play, David Clifford got in behind the Galway defence but he blazed his goal attempt over the bar. When Kerry won the subsequent Galway kickout, Clifford was on hand to rifle over another electric score.

It was the first time Kerry had led in the match but Galway levelled it up from a Cillian McDaid point before Walsh showcased again how Clifford wasn’t the only unique generational talent on the pitch. His long, raking curling point from distance in front of the Cusack Stand was another score that adorned the match and reaffirmed Walsh’s brilliance.

Crucially though, Walsh didn’t get his hands on the ball again for 19 minutes. All the while, Clifford kept doing what he does best – nailing scores and putting Kerry at ease (both on and off the pitch). Clifford ended the match with a 89% conversion rate, scoring 0-8 from nine shots. Walsh’s rate was 82%, with nine scores from 11 shots.

Walsh only had 12 possessions in the match but he made most of them count. Likewise with Clifford from his 15 possessions. And it was everyone’s privilege to watch the magicians at work on the greatest stage.

The intriguing kickout battle

From the very outset, Galway were under pressure on their own kickout. Kerry won three long Galway kickouts but they didn’t convert any of that possession into scores. The Galway defence was setting up in a straight line but they were breaking earlier than they had against Derry.

Kerry were smartly shutting down those pockets that Galway were hoping to open up from angled runs, but Galway still trusted their system by going long when those medium range options weren’t on. After that shaky start on their restarts, Galway bagged 0-6 from that source in the opening half while Kerry only bagged one point off Conor Gleeson’s kickstarts.

At the other end though, Kerry were also profiting from their kickout. When Galway pressed high and hard, Kerry were getting receivers into the half spaces on the front foot and Galway could never really get a handle on it – they only won three of Shane Ryan’s restarts, translating that possession into two second half points.

Although Galway mined 0-11 from their own kickout, Kerry registered 0-10 from Shane Ryan’s restarts. Along with the profit Kerry registered from turnovers, all those numbers added up to a greater total.

Anomaly, rather than anatomy, of a Game

One of the great anomalies of this match was how Galway scored 0-16 despite getting such little return from their forward line. Apart from Shane Walsh, the rest of the starting attack, plus the subs they introduced, managed just two shots during the game. That shooting slack was picked up by McDaid at midfield, who scored 0-4 from six shots. After a quiet first half, McDaid thundered into the second half when he had five of those six shots.

After lighting up the Derry match with 2-2, Damien Comer never had the impact Galway needed him to have. Comer had just two possessions in the first half and ten in total. He did play a deeper role than expected but Comer’s biggest contribution was being fouled for a free just after half-time.

It was just that type of game where, apart from Clifford and Walsh, and the impressive Killian Spillane who nailed two points from three shots, defenders were nearly doing as much damage as forwards. Nobody summed that up more than the outstanding Graham O’Sullivan, who scored one point and had two assists.