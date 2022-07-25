Gavin White: Cruciate fear factor was there after injury

White didn't think he had injured his cruciate, not initially at least, when he suffered the injury against Dublin in the semi-final, but in the days afterwards he wasn't quite so confident
Gavin White: Cruciate fear factor was there after injury

WINNER: Kerry's Gavin White celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 07:10
Paul Keane

For a while there, Gavin White wasn't too sure if his All-Ireland dream was going to be ruined by a cruciate knee ligament injury.

He didn't think so, not initially at least when he suffered the injury against Dublin in the semi-final, but in the days afterwards he wasn't quite so confident.

"It was a rocky couple of days after that Dublin game because I wasn't quite sure what the extent of the damage was to the knee," admitted the wing-back, Kerry's primary injury concern approaching the decider.

"Thankfully I was able to get back into training on Tuesday, I had a good session (last) Tuesday. Thankfully it wasn't the cruciate or anything like that so I was fine. I was able to get through the game and training pain free. Thankfully I was able to play on the biggest day of the year."

So how big were those cruciate fears?

"Initially I didn't think so but after further analysis there was a chance it could have been," said the Dr Crokes man, who fisted an important late score to put Kerry three ahead of Galway.

"It was fairly sore going on the bus so there was a chance, you don't really know with the knee in particular. There is always that fear factor when you do anything with the knee. So naturally enough there was a chance but I'm forever grateful that I got that bit of luck and that I was able to play today."

Like David Clifford, Jason Foley, Micheal Burns and Sean O'Shea, White made his Championship debut against Clare in 2018. All of those former minor stars have finally graduated now with senior honours though it took longer than many may have expected.

"We have been in the game long enough that you have to block those things out," said White of the burden of expectation on the former underage stars. "You have to focus on your own game plan, stuff like that. I don't think there was any reading into that. We always knew if we hit our targets and played to our best potential, we were going to be well in there. That showed out there today."

Asked what was the key difference with Kerry this year, that elevated them from the Championship's pack in recent campaigns to top dogs now, White pointed to their ability to dig deeper than ever before.

"The big thing is we are able to grind out games," he said. "We said it after the Dublin game two weeks ago, maybe once upon a time we might not have got through that game.

"Likewise today, we mightn't have got through. We have probably learned that as a group over the last couple of years. We did leave games behind us, we didn't get through them.

"That is a big thing from a players point of view. Mentally, upstairs, we got a bit tougher on ourselves. Inside in the dressing-room everyone is able to call themselves out. That is a big thing. In particular in the Dublin game, we would have lost that game a couple of years ago.

"Today too, we were just able to grind it out, grind it out. It is a credit to our S&C programme with Jason McGahan and all of the lads that in the fourth quarter, and in over time, we are able to push on, and the subs that came on they pushed on. That is definitely a big thing for me, that we were able to grind it out."

More in this section

Jennifer Curry scores a goal 23/7/2022 'My time with Cork feels like a different world' – 8-time All-Star rolls back the years for Armagh
Kerry v Galway - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final The cream of the crop and the storylines that defined a season 
David Clifford 24/7/2022 Kerry ratings: David Clifford delivered when the need was greatest
<p>24 July 2022; Galway manager Padraic Joyce with Shane Walsh after their side's defeat in the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Kerry and Galway at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile</p>

Galway Ratings: Perfect Walsh puts an end to big day temperament talk

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices