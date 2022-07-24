Kerry are All-Ireland champions after four point win over Galway

KERRY 0-20 GALWAY 0-16

Kerry’s composed finish captured the county’s 38th All-Ireland SFC title as they ended an eight-year wait for the Sam Maguire Cup.

With five assists and a point, Graham O’Sullivan was sensational for the Kingdom as Jack O’Connor once again worked the oracle, this his fourth All-Ireland crown in what is his third term.

Holding Galway scoreless for the final 10 minutes of action, Kerry pushed ahead for the third time in the 67th minute via a David Clifford free. Killian Spillane and Gavin White made hay down the left wing and fisted over points and Seán O’Shea sealed it with a late free.

Level six times in the second half, Kerry only went ahead for the first time in the 42nd minute when Paudie Clifford opened up his account. It lasted less than a minute.

Galway opened up a two-point lead by the 37th minute as Cillian McDaid cut a swathe through the Kerry middle again but Kerry produced the next three points, Graham O’Sullivan’s point from play sandwiched between Seán O’Shea and David Clifford frees.

Paudie Clifford doubled the advantage the 56th minute but Galway broke a 17-minute scoring duck with a Walsh free for a dubious free called on Gavin White against McDaid. The Galway midfielder then squared the game in the 65th minute only for an unusual call to be made against John Daly in shielding from Killian Spillane. Spillane and White's scores followed and Kerry were safe.

Galway pulled a small rabbit from the hat in pushing Liam Silke out to centre-back on Seán O’Shea when it was anticipated the Corofin man would stay inside. Instead, Silke’s club-mate Kieran Molloy switched back to the inside line to take on Paul Geaney, while Kerry’s match-ups were more conventional as Tom O’Sullivan tracked Shane Walsh.

The Galway captain had an impressive opening half, kicking five points and two of them from play including a gem in the 17th minute coming off the wing. He opened up the scoring with a 45 in the fifth minute and had three points to his name by the 13th minute.

Kerry finished the half with seven wides in contrast to Galway’s one and from the outset the Munster champions tested the Galway inside backs. While they didn’t cough up any goals, Graham O’Sullivan kicked in three balls for three marks converted by David Clifford twice and Paul Geaney.

If Kerry were sloppy in their shooting, Galway were in possession at times and Geaney, Jack Barry and Stephen O’Brien pulled off great turnovers in the middle third. However, Kerry rued a couple of spoiled possessions themselves, David Moran and Brian Ó Beaglaoich the culprits.

The teams were level at 0-5 apiece in the 20th minute when O’Brien kicked over only one of two Kerry points from play in the first half but they never went ahead before the break. Walsh (free), Jack Glynn and Cillian McDaid all responded to Kerry scores to go into the interval, 0-8 to 0-7 ahead.

Scorers for Kerry: D. Clifford (0-8, 3 frees, 2 marks); S. O’Shea (0-3, frees); P. Clifford (0-2); P. Geaney (mark), S. O’Brien, D. O’Connor, A. Spillane, G. O’Sullivan, K. Spillane, G. White (0-1 each).

Scorers for Galway: S. Walsh (0-9, 4 frees, 1 45); C. McDaid (0-4); J. Heaney, J. Glynn, K. Molloy (0-1 each).

KERRY: S. Ryan; G. O’Sullivan, J. Foley, T. O’Sullivan; B. Ó Beaglaoich, T. Morley, G. White; D. Moran, J. Barry; D. O’Connor, S. O’Shea (c), S. O’Brien; P. Clifford, D. Clifford. P. Geaney.

Subs for Kerry: A. Spillane for D. Moran, K. Spillane for P. Geaney (both h-t); J. Savage for P. Clifford (temp 43-47); M. Burns for S. O’Brien (57); P. Murphy for B. Ó Beaglaoich (63); J. O’Connor for P. Clifford (70+3).

GALWAY: C. Gleeson; K. Molloy, S. Kelly, D. Walsh; D. McHugh, L. Silke, S. Kelly; P. Conroy, C. McDaid; P. Kelly, M. Tierney, J. Heaney; S. Walsh, D. Comer, R. Finnerty.

Subs for Galway: F. Ó Laoi for R. Finnerty (47); C. Sweeney for P. Conroy (58); E. Finnerty for J. Heaney (63); N. Daly for M. Tierney (70+5).

Referee: S. Hurson (Tyrone).