Castletownbere full value for their PIFC win over Na Piarsaigh

Premier IFC Aughaville

Castletownbere 0-10 Na Piarsaigh 0-4

Castletownbere produced a competent performance to overcome the challenge of Na Piarsaigh following this Bon Secours Premier Intermediate football championship game played on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies, who led throughout, were full value for their win following a solid performance against their city opponents who lacked the creative threat to penetrate a well-organised Beara outfit.

Gary Murphy in attack for Castletownbere featured prominently throughout where he was ably supported by James Harrington.

Former Cork player Andrew O’Sullivan controlled proceedings at midfield, while Declan Dunne and Trevor Collins impressed at full and centre back respectively.

Na Piarsaigh controlled possession for long periods, but they were bereft of ideas from an attacking perspective. They only scored one point in the second half despite playing with the wind.

Castletownbere started brightly as they surged into a four-point lead inside 15 minutes. Gary Murphy with a brace, James Harrington and Andrew O’Sullivan were all on target for the winners.

Na Piarsaigh opened their scoring account in the 18th minute through centre forward Alan Hogan.

Castletownbere restored their four-point lead following a fine score from Jonathan Rosales. They quickly moved five points clear after a long-range score from James Harrington.

Na Piarsaigh finished the half strongly and recorded two successive points through Keith Buckley and Alan Hogan to reduce the deficit to three points after 31 minutes.

Gary Murphy, however, reinstated Castletownbere’s four-point lead at the interval, 0-7 to 0-3.

The quality of the game decreased considerably in the second half as the conditions deteriorated.

Tomas Murphy opened the scoring for Castletownbere in the second half in the 38th minute before the impressive Jonathan Rosales scored his second point of the game in the 48th minute to move his side six points clear.

Gary Murphy effectively sealed victory for the Magpies when he recorded an outstanding score in the 51st minute following a blistering run and finish which moved them seven points ahead.

Cian O’Mahony added a late consolation point for Na Piarsaigh who will need to improve considerably against Aghada.

Next up for Castletownbere is a much-anticipated encounter against Bantry Blues.

Scorers for Castletownbere: G Murphy 0-4 (0-1f), J Harrington and J Rosales (0-2 each), A O’Sullivan and T Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: A Hogan (0-2), K Buckley and C O’Mahony (0-1 each).

Castletownbere: C O’Donoghue; L Harrington, D Dunne, J Rosales; J O’Neill, T Collins, O Murphy; A O’Sullivan, O Byrne; F Fenner, J Harrington, D Hanley; G Murphy, T Murphy, L Kelly.

Subs: S McCarthy for J O’Neill (40), J Walsh for T Murphy (52), D Hegarty for D Hanley (58).

Na Piarsaigh: K Waters; C Bowen, E Gunning, P Murphy; E Sheehan, J Morrissey, P Rourke; S Forde, K Moynihan; K Buckley, A Hogan, P Guest; C Hogan, E Sheehan, A Keating.

Subs: C O’Mahony for C Hogan (41), G Healy for C Bowen (51), J Scanlon for K Moynihan (57).

Referee: Michael O’Leary (Diarmuid Ó Mathuna).