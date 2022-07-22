Last minute Ó Loingsigh '45 earns a point for Béal Átha against Dohenys

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 0-13 Dohenys 1-10

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh’s Conchúir Ó Loingsigh proved to be the coolest man in Enniskeane on Friday evening as his ’45 with the last kick of the game earned his side a share of the spoils with Dohenys after a cracking tie in Group B of the Bons Secours Cork SAFC.

Keith White looked to have won it for the Carbery side, who dominated the last ten minutes, after his late free pushed them ahead but ultimately the draw was a fair result after an encounter that saw the sides level on eight occasions.

Summer rain coupled with a firm and immaculate surface made conditions tough for all players initially, and the opening quarter trundled along with minimum fuss. Aindrias Ó Coinceannáin gave the Gaeltacht side an early lead, Gavin Farr levelled matters up before Ó Loingsigh put Béal Átha in front again.

Another free from Ó Coinceannáin along with the cessation of the rain sparked the game to life though, as both teams enjoyed plenty of possession with Béal Átha the far more efficient in front of goal.

Two classy points from Donagh Seartan and Ó Loingsigh’s second outnumbered Johnny Kelly’s point for the Dunmanway side to leave Dohenys trailing by 0-6 to 0-2 with five minutes to the break.

Another free from Farr brought them closer before Mark Buckley cracked home a smashing goal after being put through by the excellent Fionn Herlihy. Their cause was further aided by Ó Loingsigh being brandished a black card in the aftermath of the goal, and though Herlihy put them ahead, the Muskerry men showed great composure as points from Ben Seartan and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis saw them lead by 0-8 to 1-4 at the break.

Ben Seartan traded scores with Herlihy on the resumption before Jerry Collins saw black for the Dohenys. However, the were gradually gaining the upper hand in the middle third and Farr restored parity before Donagh Seartan and Mark Quinn traded scores to leave them level again with fifteen to play.

Collins marked his return with a point to put the West Cork men ahead before points from Ben Seartan and Mac Tomáis put Béal Átha back in the box seat. Dohenys then spurned a few opportunities until they got the finally ball in the hands of Herlihy, who levelled proceedings for the seventh time.

Then came the dramatic finale that leaves both sides well in contention in Group B as the Gaeltacht side face table toppers Kiskeam next time out, while Dohenys will play their neighbours from Bandon.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: D Seartan, B Seartan (2 frees) and C Ó Loingsigh (0-1 ’45) (0-3 each), D Mac Tomais and A Ó Coinceannáin (frees) (0-2 each).

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (1-0), F Herlihy and G Farr (frees) (0-3 each), J Collins, J Kelly, M Quinn and K White (free) (0-1 each).

BÉAL ÁTHA’N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchúm É Ó Duinnín, N Ó Laoire; C Ó Duinnín (c), M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Criodáin; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Loingsigh; D Mac Tomais, D Seartan, L Seartan; B Seartan, L Ó Conchúir, D Ó Ceallacháin.

Subs for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: C Ó Nuanáin for Ó Duinní (47 mins), S Ó Tuama for Ó Conchúir and A Ó Loingsigh for Ó Criodáin (both 50 mins), S Ó Luasa for Ó Ceallacháin (55 mins).

DOHENYS: Stephen Daly; J Farrell, Seán Daly, D Rice; J Collins, J McCarthy, B O’Donovan; C O’Donovan, J Kelly (c); M Quinn, F Herlihy, K White; G Farr, E Lavers, M Buckley.

Subs for Dohenys: D Collins for O’Donovan (43 mins), R Coakley for Farr (48 mins), D Collins for Quinn (60 mins).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney)