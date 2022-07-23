The team that has more conviction in their own game plan will win

All-Ireland SFC final preview

“All my big mistakes are when I try to second-guess or please an audience,” David Bowie once said. “My work is always stronger when I get very selfish about it.”

It won’t be the team that second guesses that wins tomorrow’s final but the one that has more conviction in their own game-plan. Both sides have chameleon traits and in the first quarter expect camouflage and subterfuge, but they will be finite.

Tomorrow won’t be pretty, at least not for the first half where the fare should be cagier than Rory McIlroy’s final round performance in St Andrew’s last Sunday. Eventually though, Kerry will want to throw off the shackles. Galway were so patient before doing the same against Derry but they can’t wait it out when Kerry’s threat is enduring.

Galway are likely to be attacked by air – Jack O’Connor didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth when he saw Mayo’s frailties in that department in 2004 and ‘06 and he’s not going to do so now. It is unlikely to be a bombardment but David Moran and Paudie Clifford will be encouraged to send in long, diagonal ball to spook Connor Gleeson. As one of the best fielders in the Kerry forward line, Paul Geaney provides as much a target as David Clifford and has form for collecting such deliveries in finals.

There remains a slight concern about the ability of Kerry’s inside backs to deal with high ball but what will have alarmed them most was how exposed they were for Cormac Costello’s goal the last day having lost the ball in attack. Galway, the cunning of Damien Comer, the vigour of Cillian McDaid, won’t need an invitation to exploit that.

With both teams starting four men over 6ft2in or more in the middle third, there could be some spectacular aerial battles – kicking long is Galway’s greatest example of throwing caution to the wind. If Moran can extend his good form and at least attain parity with Paul Conroy, Kerry will be in a healthy position.

Galway probably know that if they are to win they will have to be ahead going into the final 10 minutes. It’s only then when they have been springing the bench and it might be asking too much of their reserves to give more than the few minutes they have been getting. Kerry’s bench, on the other hand, is more varied and have seen more football this summer.

From his time with Cork, coach Cian O’Neill knows what it’s like to hurt a lot of this Kerry team and yet Galway, for a county who traditionally perform in finals, are represented by the most inexperienced team to reach an All-Ireland final since Donegal in 2012. That didn’t hurt Donegal then but they were facing a Mayo side who were plenty green themselves.

This Kerry team, for a group so young, have been through the ringer. Providing the hysteria of slaying the Dublin dragon that has enveloped their county hasn’t consumed them, they can finally deliver on their potential.

Verdict: Kerry.