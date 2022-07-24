Five experts have their say on the Kerry-Galway showpiece

John O'Mahony (All-Ireland winning Galway manager, 1998 and 2001).

Niall Carew (Carlow manager).

Brian Cuthbert (Former Cork manager).

Seamus McEnaney (Former Monaghan manager).

Paul Clarke (All-Ireland winning player and coach with Dublin)

The easy one first, who will win?

John O'Mahony: Kerry are favourites but that means nothing in a way. We were underdogs in 1998 and 2001 and won both finals. If Galway are still in it heading down the stretch, they have a great chance. They'd have to absolutely maximise their performance but I'm giving Galway a decent chance.

Niall Carew: Kerry. I feel they have the greater firepower essentially. I think one or two lads are going to be better than what they were against Dublin too. They should have a strong grip around the middle eight.

Brian Cuthbert: Kerry. Their form all year has been solid, they've got over a huge hurdle in beating Dublin and I think they're going to have too many strong forwards for Galway to handle.

Seamus McEnaney: Kerry, narrowly. I think they have their defensive structure in place this year and they have a serious set of forwards. They have an awful lot going for them.

Paul Clarke: Galway, narrowly. I thought initially that the winner of Dublin/Kerry would have the advantage but based on Kerry's lack of cutting edge in that game, and the things I've seen from Galway, I'm giving Galway a really good chance.

Who is your Footballer of the Year?

John O'Mahony: David Clifford obviously comes to mind and if Kerry win it he'll have a great chance. The likelihood is it will come from the winning team and if Galway win, Damien Comer will probably get it. I wouldn't rule out Cillian McDaid either for Galway.

Niall Carew: It has to be David Clifford. If you go all the way back to the league, every time he has played he has been just impossible to mark. And if you do get tight on him, like Dublin did in the second-half, it just frees up someone else like Paudie Clifford.

Brian Cuthbert: Sean O'Shea. He has contributed hugely to Kerry's scoring but also their general play. His work rate and how he almost controls games now is outstanding.

Seamus McEnaney: Sean O'Shea is trending in that direction for me. I know he's not the favourite at the minute but a strong final could swing it for him.

Paul Clarke: Sean O'Shea. He's absolutely crucial to Kerry and looks like a man possessed this year. He's playing great football and the free the last day has put him near the category of great free-takers of all time.

If Kerry win one, will they win a heap more?

John O'Mahony: There's definitely the possibility that if Kerry finally get over the line they could do a Limerick on it and win a few more alright.

Niall Carew: I don't necessarily see that happening. I think if Dublin had their full squad then Kerry could have been in trouble. Dublin and Kerry might swap it around for a while.

Brian Cuthbert: Kerry's age profile, bar one or two players, is good. They're backboned by all those All-Ireland minor winners so there's definitely an opportunity for them to dominate the football horizon for the next couple of years.

Seamus McEnaney: This is the really scary thing for me - and should be the scary thing for everyone else because we could be looking at the next Dublin with these guys. We could be looking at three or four-in-a-row if they get this one done.

Paul Clarke: I heard people saying before the Dublin game that this could be the end of one era and the start of another. Kerry's performance didn't give me that impression. It's very hard to back up All-Ireland wins and if Galway win, it won't be an issue for Kerry anyway.

What's the key battle or head-to-head you'll be looking out for?

John O'Mahony: There are two big battles for me; Paudie Clifford, David Clifford and Sean O'Shea against the Galway defence and then Shane Walsh and Damien Comer against the Kerry defence. In all of that, Walsh v Tom O'Sullivan could be interesting if it goes that way.

Niall Carew: The big thing for me all year with Kerry is looking at how they're structured defensively. They're ticking all the boxes which is key for them because they need to be defensively solid.

Brian Cuthbert: I'm interested mostly in how Galway set up defensively, which I don't think will be like Dublin's man-on-man approach. I'd say it'll be more like what Cork tried, closing the space in front of David Clifford. Then I want to see how quick Galway can get out of that and get the ball up to Damien Comer.

Seamus McEnaney: Tom O'Sullivan on Shane Walsh could be a great battle. O'Sullivan would have the pace and the skillset to handle Walsh. He could potentially turn Walsh around too and burn him for a couple of points going the other way.

Paul Clarke: I'd love to see David Moran going up against Paul Conroy. Then I'm looking out for whoever picks up David Clifford and Sean O'Shea and what Kerry do with Damien Comer and Shane Walsh.

It's a draw with 10 minutes left, who has the bench to turn the game?

John O'Mahony: Galway have been lucky with injuries and have relied on a small enough core group. Kerry seem to have more threats coming off the bench.

Niall Carew: Kerry have more options for me, the likes of the two Spillanes and their pace. Paul Murphy, Dara Moynihan, these are powerful substitutes.

Brian Cuthbert: Kerry have more scope to change a game with subs I think and Jack O'Connor hasn't been slow to use them. He had Killian Spillane and Dara Moynihan on early in the second-half against Dublin.

Seamus McEnaney: I would see a few more options on that Kerry bench. They bring more to the table for me.

Paul Clarke: Kerry look a bit further down the line with their squad depth. You'd have to say they have more options coming on.