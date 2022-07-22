Farrell's future at the Dublin helm to be decided in coming days

The future of Dessie Farrell as Dublin senior football manager is expected to become clear in the coming days.

Farrell, who guided the county to their last of their six consecutive All-Ireland SFC titles in 2020, completed his three-year term with last Sunday’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

Farrell would not be drawn on his future after the game but sources suggest he will not seek an extension.

As well as one Sam Maguire Cup, Farrell claimed three Leinster titles. However, the last two championships have ended at the last four stage while Dublin were relegated to Division 2 this year.

The 1995 All-Ireland winning forward and former Dublin captain was suspended for three months last year after players were found to have collectively trained during Level 5 Covid restrictions.

In a LinkedIn post on Thursday, former Gaelic Players Association chief executive Farrell thanked his work colleagues, family and friends for their support this past season as well as those of players and supporters. “I want to thank my colleagues at VISO Cyber Security and Bytek IT Solutions for their support over the past number of months.

“Being involved with a county team in a voluntary capacity would simply not be possible without the understanding and trust of outstanding colleagues. Your support and patience is much appreciated.

“Managing, coaching, playing or being involved in any supporting role within an elite county team is extremely time consuming and can be heart breaking depending on results. However, it is also an incredible privilege and is made possible by an amazing support team in the background.

“On behalf of the entire Dublin football family I want to sincerely thank our partners and families, employers and colleagues, friends and supporters for their unwavering love and commitment throughout this past season.”